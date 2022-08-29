Movie tickets are only $3 on National Cinema Day

Movie tickets in the US cost just $3 on Saturday, September 3, in celebration of National Cinema Day (through Associated Press). If you’ve never heard of such a holiday (at least in the US), it’s because it never existed until nowevidently.

The $3 ticket price (excluding tax) applies to all tickets, sizes, and showtimes – and yes, this includes IMAX and 3D movies. So far, a growing list of 3,000 theaters, including popular chains such as royalCinemark and AMC have agreed to participate in the new holiday.

You may also not want to count your local independently run theaters. In a list of participating theaters viewed by The edge, we saw several smaller venues, such as the Starmax Cinemas in Vandalia, Illinois, and the Wellfleet Cinema drive-in (a personal favorite) on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. You can see if theaters near you are participating by entering your location on the National Film Day website. Participating theaters will also show a “special sneak peek” of upcoming films from various studios, including Disney, Universal, Lionsgate, Paramount, Warner Bros. and more.

the cinema foundation, founded a non-profit organization by the National Theater Owners Association earlier this year, National Cinema Day was conceived as a way to encourage people to return to the theaters. working day weekend is a notoriously slow time for cinemas due to a lack of new releases, but maybe National Film Day can change that. Personally I haven’t seen a movie in the cinema since 2019 jokerso maybe this is the universe’s way of telling me it’s time for a trip to the theaters.

Movie theaters took quite a hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have also faced a hybrid release model with some movies hitting theaters and streaming services the same day. Last year, theaters made deals with studios like Warner Bros., Paramount, and Disney to promise periods of theater exclusivity for certain movies (although they’re much shorter than in the past).

But this summer, an impressive number of people returned to the theaters, thanks to blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder and the horror movie of Jordan Peele no. According to data from Comscore, this summer’s box office raised $3.027 billion, a 134.6 percent increase from last summer. The imminent return of the Moviepass subscription could perhaps also play a role in getting people back to the cinema in the future (possibly to the dismay of the theaters).

“After the record-breaking return to cinemas this summer, we wanted to do something to celebrate cinema attendance,” Jackie Brenneman, the president of the Cinema Foundation, said in a statement. “We do this by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this summer possible, and by providing an extra temptation for those who haven’t returned yet.”