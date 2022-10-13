Movers seen taking Ant Anstead’s belongings into Renée Zellweger’s home

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead seem to take their relationship to a whole new level and are preparing to move in together.

The Oscar winner, 53, and her 43-year-old TV host have lived in houses across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California, since they began dating in June 2021.

But last week, DailyMail.com saw movers at Ant’s house, moving his belongings to a nearby storage facility and bringing other items to Renée’s house.

It could mean getting ready to move in with his girlfriend and get his property ready to furnish — a common practice in California before homeowners put their homes on the market.

The day was a family affair as Ant’s parents from Plymouth, England, attended and got on well, their son’s partner, as they were all chatting.

Renée Zellweger was chatting last week with the parents of her beautiful Ant Anstead, who are from Plymouth, England.

Ant was seen talking to the movers and doing most of the heavy lifting in a black t-shirt, jeans and flip flops

DailyMail.com saw movers at Ant Anstead’s home, taking his belongings to a nearby storage facility and bringing other items to Renée Zellweger’s home

Ant was casual for moving day as he was seen in jeans and a black top while on the phone

Zellweger put her arm around a woman, presumably her own mother, as she talked to Anstead’s parents

Movers were seen carrying carpets, mirrors and other furniture from Anstead’s home and taking them to a storage room and his girlfriend’s house.

The actress’s own family was also there during the moving day.

She wore black patterned leggings, a black top, sneakers and an orange hat as she walked their two dogs.

At one point, Ant appeared to be in a near-accident with a car while running down the street in his sandals.

The couple have been inseparable since they started dating after meeting in the summer of 2021 on the set of his Discovery+ show ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’.

Ant is currently embroiled in a messy custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall, the mother of their two-year-old son Hudson. The toddler has forged a close bond with Ant’s Oscar-winning girlfriend.

He was previously married to Louise Anstead from 2005 to 2017 and then to Christina from 2018 to 2021.

He has three children: two with Louise named Amelie and Archie and Hudson with Christina.

Renée has also had some high profile relationships in the past.

She was engaged to comedian Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000, and she married Kenny Chesney in 2005, though they annulled the marriage just four months later.

More recently, the Bridget Jones’s Diary star was in a relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.

Renée and Ant spend most of their free time on his property in Laguna Beach and the Bridget Jones alum has also gotten to know his three children

The movers may mean getting his property ready to be staged – a common practice in California before homeowners put their property on the market

Last week you could see how the movers removed works of art and large furniture from the house

Ant applied for full custody of son Hudson and accused Christina, 38, as an unfit mother in court documents, which were ultimately dismissed.

In the documents, Ant also claimed that Christina had been negligent when it came to the medical safety of both him and their son Hudson.

However, Ant was currently denied his full custody offer but still had the chance to plead for temporary custody at a hearing set for this week.

The legal documents state that Christina also needs a chance to argue her side of the case before any legal rulings can be made.

Christina defended herself in a statement calling herself a “good mother” and berating her ex for taking their custody issues to court rather than “handling it privately.”

“What Ant is doing makes me very sad,” Hall said in a statement.

She seemed to suggest the exes had had custody battles and claimed that Anstead had ignored her hopes of resolving the case behind closed doors.

“If this was really about Hudson, as he says, it should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as I and my attorney suggested,” she continued.

“I’ve had ups and downs, but I’m a good mother and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” she concluded.

Ant was previously married to Christina Haack (now Hall) from 2018 to 2021

Renée married Kenny Chesney in 2005, although they annulled the marriage just four months later

Renée and Ant spend most of their free time on his property in Laguna Beach and the Bridget Jones alum has also gotten to know his three children.

They seem to be head over heels in love and aren’t afraid to show it, as they have often been spotted together.

A source previously revealed: “Ant and Renée are going strong.”

“Their relationship is natural. They are just happy together and looking forward to growing as a couple.”

The source added: “[They] can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for both of them.’