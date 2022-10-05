‘Move over Vorders!’ Lizzie Cundy gives Carol Vorderman a run for her money in workout video

Lizzie Cundy made a playful dig at Carol Vorderman on Tuesday, when she showed off her incredible figure in bright pink activewear.

Lizzie, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she worked out using her new Power Wave weighted bag and captioned it: “Move over Progress!”

It comes after Carol, 61, showed off her impressive abs in a crop top earlier this week as she worked up a sweat with the help of a personal trainer.

Lizzie looked amazing in her workout video wearing a pink singlet and three-quarter cycling shorts.

She flaunted a golden tan and wore her long dark locks over her shoulders.

‘Want to know my secret to staying fit?… It’s my gym in one bag! My Power Wave weighted bag gives you the best workout you can ever imagine, where you can shape your body and increase your muscle strength in less time,” captioned Lizzie in one click.

She added, “I use it on my legs, doing squats and lunges, all with this incredible weighted bag. Just look at my story… watch me in action… move over Voders.”

Lizzie also shared a video on her Instagram story as she stuffed her gym bag.

“It’s incredible and you can do your legs, it’s so amazing and easy to store,” she said.

Lizzie lifted the bag over her head in an example of some of the circuit exercises she does before doing several leg lifts with the bag.

Earlier this week, Carol Vorderman revealed her determination to stay fit and healthy as she approaches her 62nd birthday.

The TV star shared an Instagram video of her new gym on Sunday explaining that her personal trainer was testing her.

On Monday morning, Carol got into her new workout regimen, showing off her impressive abs in a crop top while demonstrating kettlebell sequences in another video.

Revealing that she had joined The Gymset near her home in Clifton, Bristol, Carol gave her Insta followers a tour as she explained: ‘I am DETERMINED to stay fit, active and healthy while I am 62 years old. age knock.’

“I’ve been a gym goer since they started opening to women in the mid-’90s. Now that my busy life is everywhere… London, Bristol, Cardiff, West Wales, Manchester, abroad… I want someone who tells me every day what to do and when.’

She pointed out that while she is disciplined in her workouts, her busy schedule means she struggles to stick to a routine.

“I’m very good at instructing, very disciplined, but if I have to make up every day, I’m only doing half the gym work. It’s just that emails and all sorts of other things related to my businesses start working and take up all day work.

“So Grant @g.p_fit_ and I started this morning with this new system. He is in charge.’

“First soft session today so he knows my form and so on. I like to be in good shape in the gym to get the best out of each set.”

Fit and fabulous: Carol also knows how to rock a bikini and recently posed in a Union Jack bikini top

“I’ve never been able to do a handstand or a full push-up before, so we work a lot on the upper body for strength.”

“I plan to be in this shape when I hit 80, and between now and then will have an AMAZING life full of laughter and mischief and adventures.”

And on Monday morning, Carol proved she kept her word, showing off her impressive skills with a set of kettlebells for her squats.

The blonde looked stunning in a crop top and camo print leggings as she demonstrated some dance moves before starting her workout.

‘It was a hard training morning of 2 hours….slow and steady with this sesh….…. lols,” she captioned the video.