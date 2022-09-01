Move over, Gordon Ramsay! Colin Fassnidge says ‘f**k’ FIFTY THREE times in new Kitchen Nightmares

<!–

My Kitchen Nightmares became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to Gordon Ramsay-ridden rants.

And now it looks like My Kitchen Rules star Colin Fassnidge is following in the footsteps of the famously crabby British chef.

Fassnidge is the new host of Channel Seven’s My Kitchen Nightmares Australia, using the -f word 53 times in the first episode of the new series.

According to the Herald-Sunthe foul-mouthed Irish chef has outdone Ant Middleton’s notoriously colorful language.

The former British Marine could only 43 f words as he presented the first episode of SAS: Australia.

My Kitchen Nightmares follows Fassnidge, 48, as he tries to save failing restaurants and steer them to success.

Viewers will be spared Fassnidge’s f-bombs as Seven reportedly bleached them out on the soundtrack

Every time he swears, a large red pepper is placed over Fassnidge’s mouth.

An uncensored version will be available on 7plus after the show airs on Seven .’s main channel

The news comes after previous reports that fans are looking forward to a less explosive version of the franchise for the Australian series My Kitchen Nightmares.

Fassnidge insisted he would not display the same hot temper as the volatile Gordon Ramsay.

The popular Dublin-born curly-haired celebrity chef told The Daily Telegraph in February that he plans to be “firm but fair” in giving his advice.

A recent promo for the new series shows that Fassnidge doesn’t mince words.

One moment he sees him telling a cook that their food is ‘s**t’.

The trailer shows that Fassnidge can be brutal in his opinion.

After witnessing some kitchen chaos, Fassnidge likens the scene to something from the BBC comedy Fawlty Towers.

Channel Seven has not yet announced a broadcast date for My Kitchen Nightmares Australia.