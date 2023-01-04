Mouthguard-shaped devices that brushes teeth in 10 SECONDS shown at CES

<!–

While the American Dental Association recommends brushing your teeth for at least two minutes each time, data shows that most people do a quick 45-second brush.

A French company has developed a toothbrush for those who don’t follow expert advice – and claims to clean teeth in 10 seconds.

Y-Brush is a mouthguard-shaped device with 35,000 nylon bristles that vibrate over the teeth as users chew and rotate the silicone tray in their mouth.

The device was showcased this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but it can also be purchased on Amazon for $89.99.

On Tuesday night, the show kicked off with media previews from just a few of the 3,000 companies that signed up to participate. CES officially opens on Thursday.

Y-Brush doesn’t claim to be more effective than leading toothbrushes, but touts itself as a way to brush quickly.

Users place the device in their mouth, activate it and let the thousands of hairs go to work.

Once done with one set of teeth, the same process is repeated with the other half.

The brush is placed in the mouth and users chew it gently as the bristles clean their teeth

Y-brush is available in adult and child sizes and has a three-month battery life.

And while the company states it only takes 10 seconds, brushing an entire mouth can take up to 30 seconds — it takes 10 seconds to clean one set at a time.

While this toothbrush may seem bizarre, another gadget on display at CES may take the cake.

Another company debuted a smart device that sits in a toilet to monitor your metabolic and reproductive health when you pee on it

A company debuted a smart device that sits in a toilet to monitor your metabolic and reproductive health when you pee on it.

Known for its smartwatches, Withings has branched out with its latest product called the U-Scan.

It’s described as a “miniaturized health lab that sits hygienically in every toilet bowl,” sending the results to an app on your phone.

The device consists of two parts: a reader and a replaceable cartridge with a thermal sensor to distinguish between urine and toilet water.