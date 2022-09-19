Mourners shocked by extraordinarily tall 7″2 aide to the Queen at her state funeral

Mourners were today surprised by an extraordinarily tall man in the procession in front of the Queen’s coffin.

Royal watchers were quick to spot Matthew Magee, who is 7’2 and was Her Majesty’s private secretary for four years.

Successful online even dubbed the Northern Irish aide the ‘Royal Slenderman’ as cameras panned to Mr Magee, who would have dwarfed the monarch, who is just 5ft 3in.

People were surprised by the height of Matthew Magee, who is 7″2 and was Private Secretary to Her Majesty for four years

Magee joined the Queen’s team after Samantha Cohen left as assistant private secretary in 2018

Social media users dubbed him ‘the royal Slenderman’. Slenderman is a horror video game character (pictured) who is tall with thin arms and legs (file image)

One person said: ‘Who is this insanely tall man? Is this the royal Slenderman?’

Slenderman is a horror video game character who is tall with thin arms and legs.

Another person on social media added: ‘Anyone know who the extremely tall man is?’

A third added: ‘I can’t stop paying attention to the incredibly tall man walking in front of the vehicle with the Queen’s coffin.

He was previously Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent’s private secretary, but was reportedly chosen to work for Her Majesty as he has a ‘brilliant brain’ and is a ‘spooky guy with a great sense of humour’

The Queen has had a number of tall aides, with Paul Whybrew, her side nicknamed Tall Paul, also known for his 6″4 height (pictured during the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last week)

‘Have they brought the tallest man in the world to the occasion?’

Magee joined the Queen’s team after Samantha Cohen left as assistant private secretary in 2018.

He was previously Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent’s private secretary, but was reportedly chosen to work for Her Majesty because he has a ‘brilliant brain’ and is a ‘spooky guy with a great sense of humour’.

The Queen has had a number of tall aides, with Paul Whybrew, her side nicknamed Tall Paul, also known for his 6’4 height.

Mr. Whybrew was with Her Majesty for the past few days after she suffered from mobility problems.