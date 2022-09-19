Mourners seen ‘jumping over walls’ to lay flowers for Queen at Green Park after temporary closure

Mourners were seen ‘jumping over walls’ to lay flowers for the Queen in Green Park after staff imposed a ‘temporary shutdown’ over fears the huge crowd would ‘overwhelm’ the flight attendant operation yesterday.

A former army nurse said scenes near the royal park, close to Piccadilly Road and the Mall, were “absolute chaos” on Sunday after she and her sister were sent away from the Monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Margaret Pritchard, 73, who stood in line for three hours, said: the times: ‘They closed the park without warning and we were not told that until we were at the front of the line. It was just absolute chaos.’

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the paper reported that police and stewards told the crowd the royal park was closed as mourners attempted to leave flowers and memorials to the Queen in the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden.

One man even shared a video on Twitter of people jumping over the wall as mourners desperately wanted to share their obeisances.

David Whitney said: ‘People fully dressed in M&S clothing jumping over the wall to enter Green Park. this royal funeral is beginning to look a lot like Glastonbury.”

Hyde Park also opened on Tuesday as another place for people to pay tributes and people were also seen to mark the 8pm memorial silence in Green Park on Sunday.

The funeral of the only monarch most Britons have known will also be accompanied by the largest security operation London has ever seen.

Candles are lit in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday night

Signs inform visitors of the national minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park on Sunday

Members of the public place flowers in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday

The country observed a minute’s silence yesterday to remember the Queen, with people invited to celebrate the occasion privately at home, on their doorsteps or on the street, or at community events and vigils.

Chloe Staunton, 22, who was from Manchester, said long queues in Green Park half a mile away made her even give up.

She told the Times: “It’s just so disappointing because I’ve traveled quite a distance and I have to go home tomorrow, so now I don’t have a chance to experience what is a really big historic moment.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan said today’s state funeral is an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people in central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world.

“It’s been decades since so many world leaders were in one place,” Mr Khan said. “This is unprecedented… in relation to the different things we juggle with.”

“There may be bad people who want to harm individuals or some of our world leaders,” he told The Associated Press. “So we’re working incredibly hard — the police, the security forces and many, many others — to make this state funeral as successful as possible.”

The deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Stuart Cundy, said the “hugely complex” police operation is the largest in London’s police history, surpassing the 2012 London Olympics.

“Our response here in London will be proportionate, it will be balanced, and agents will only take action if absolutely necessary,” he said.

Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley said the aim was to keep the event safe, “and try to do it in as unobtrusive a way as possible, as this is clearly a solemn occasion”.

US President Joe Biden (right) accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden (center) is welcomed by the caretaker Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt (left) on arrival at Buckingham Palace for a state reception in honor of the late Queen yesterday

The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II (clockwise from center front) the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall will hold a vigil on Saturday

President Emmanuel Macron (right) and his wife Brigitte (left) arrive for the glittering state reception that took place in the photo gallery and the state apartments and included drinks and canapes

Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan (left) is pictured emerging from a car on the steps of Buckingham Palace, dressed in black while Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan (right) also climbs the stairs

More than 10,000 police officers will be on duty Monday, with London officers joined by reinforcements from all 43 British police forces. Hundreds of volunteer marshals and members of the armed forces will also act as stewards along the procession route.

They are just the most visible part of a security operation being run from a high-tech control center near Lambeth Bridge, not far from Parliament.

Street drains and trash cans are searched and sealed. Tomorrow there will be police spotters on rooftops, sniffer dogs on the streets, marines on the River Thames and mounted police on horseback.

Flying drones over central London has been temporarily banned and Heathrow Airport is grounding dozens of flights so that aircraft noise does not disrupt the funeral service.

After the State Hearse is coached from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transported west along the south edge of Hyde Park in central London, before passing Queens Gate and down Cromwell Road. It then goes along Talgarth Road via the Hammersmith Flyover, Great West Road (A4) and Great South West Road (A30). It continues on the A30 then takes the A308 to make the final leg of the journey to Shaw Farm Gate outside Windsor Castle where it will be met by the procession which will take it along the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel

Authorities face the challenge of keeping 500 world leaders safe, without disrupting too many diplomatic springs. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty will gather offsite before being taken by bus to the abbey – although an exception will be made for Mr Biden, who is expected to arrive in his armored limousine known as The Beast.

Another challenge is the sheer size of the crowd expected to gather around Westminster Abbey and along the route the coffin will take after the funeral, past Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park. From there, it will be taken by hearse approximately 20 miles to Windsor, where an additional 2,000 police officers will be on duty.

The Queen will be buried with her husband Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99, in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.