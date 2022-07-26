Mourners ‘pepper sprayed’ after mass brawl breaks out at FUNERAL wake and spills out onto the street

Fighting mourners in Liverpool were reportedly sprayed with pepper spray by police when a mass brawl broke out after a funeral and “went into the street”.

More than a dozen vehicles responded after Merseyside police were called Monday about reports of fighting at an afterparty funeral at Park View Social Club on Liscard Road, Wallasey.

A woman was heard screaming and an eyewitness suggested she had been given pepper spray because everyone had “super red eyes.”

Police arrived on the scene and arrested three funeral guests, including a 27-year-old man and two 24-year-old women

The man arrested was reported to have been aggressive to police, while a woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting aid workers

An eyewitness told the Liverpool Echo: ‘A fight broke out in the social club… it was like a funeral after Thurs. A woman screamed, I think she was pepper sprayed.

Park View Social Club on Liscard Road where the vigil was held – the brawl ended in the street

