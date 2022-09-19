Mourners who missed Queen’s funeral: Woman sits outside Westminster Abbey after service had begun

A woman was spotted outside Westminster Abbey as she arrived after the Queen’s state funeral began, while a former police officer was told not to disturb after his train was delayed for hours.

The unidentified woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned away from the main entrance by police standing guard outside the abbey in central London.

Witnesses reported that the lady arrived about 15 minutes after the shift started and that the police appeared to be taking good care of her, suggesting she may have been given an alternative entrance.

Thousands of mourners were hit by transportation and traffic chaos this morning after electrical outages and road closures severely disrupted travel.

It’s unknown if the woman in the photo was delayed due to this morning’s disruption, but one guest caught up in the train chaos was Barry Boffy MBE.

In addition to members of the royal family, government and foreign dignitaries from around the world, nearly 200 key figures and volunteers on the Queen’s Birthday Honors list were invited to attend the funeral in Downing Street.

Among them was Mr Boffy, a former British transport police officer from Bristol who also missed the funeral this morning after his train was stopped due to the electrical failure.

Mr Boffy told the BBC his train had stopped near Slough after the overhead wires were damaged shortly after 6am this morning.

The former head of inclusion and diversity said that once he arrived in London, he was turned away by Met police officers who said he would never make it on time.

Mr Boffy told the broadcaster: ‘The events conspired against me and I was unable to make it on time.

“We had driven into Langley, and she… [train operators] opened the doors and basically said ‘make your own way’.

‘It was about an hour away by car and luckily the kindness of strangers recognized that I had to get to London as soon as possible and offered me a lift.

“But with all the traffic and road closures, by the time I got pretty close to where I needed to be, the Met Police told me there’s no point not making it in time.

“In the end I can’t help it, circumstances are changing. It’s still a huge honor and privilege to just be invited, so I’ll cherish that, the memory of the chance to have been there.”

In total, around 2,000 people, including world leaders and former British Prime Ministers, attended the funeral which began at 11 a.m. after a procession from Westminster Hall.

The outage began shortly after 6am when the Great Western Railway (GWR) informed passengers that all railway lines between Slough and Paddington were blocked due to damage to overhead power lines.

This disrupted travel for mourners attempting to travel to London for the Queen’s funeral from Reading or Heathrow Airport.

GWR, Heathrow Express and Elizabeth line services are also still affected.

The lines between Reading and Newbury were also closed due to a collision with a train.

This will divert GWR trains, delaying travel to the capital.

Hundreds of GWR passengers on five early morning trains to Paddington station had to be walked across the track to get to safety after power lines went out.

A GWR spokesperson told MailOnline that the trains have been evacuated and passengers taken to safety at the nearest station.

The spokesman added: ‘There are no services in and out of Paddington station for the rest of the day.’

The problem at Hayes and Harlington station was reported around 6:45 a.m.

Passengers on a severely delayed train to Paddington were told by a public address operator: ‘My sincere apologies for the delays on such an important day for the country.’

The issue meant that many mourners hoped to gain a position to see that the funeral procession could now be late.

All public viewing areas for the Queen’s funeral procession are full, London City Hall said.

Meanwhile, at Waterloo Station, hundreds of guards stand by the influx of mourners expected to travel to the capital for the funeral.

Authorities in the capital have already warned mourners that central London is extremely busy.

A statement issued at 7.30am said: ‘The areas in and around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, Whitehall, St James’ Park and Green Park are extremely busy.

Many affected passengers had planned to be in London at the start of the day but were delayed for several hours.

The sound of the choir at Westminster Abbey echoed through the carriages of delayed trains as mourners watched the service on their smartphones.

Bev Palfreman said she was “absolutely upset” about missing the start of the funeral.

The 61-year-old from Oakhampton, Devon said: ‘The Queen has just been there all my life. This was all I wanted to do.’

Gaby Thomas, 29, who traveled with her father from Castle Cary, Somerset, said: ‘My father is a former naval officer and he wanted to see the procession and the army involved.

“It’s about being there. We were supposed to arrive in Paddington around 8.30am. We still hope to make it to the end of the procession.

“It’s typically British to happen.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: ‘We are deeply sorry for the disruption that is expected to continue throughout the day.

“We are working hard to get the services up and running as soon as possible and passengers are strongly advised to check this before travelling.

“We will continue to inform passengers as the situation develops.”