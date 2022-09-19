Mourners from around the globe watch on as Her Majesty’s funeral takes place

More than four billion people would watch the Queen’s funeral today, as mourners around the world watch on smartphones, on big screens, in pubs and in churches.

People from the Commonwealth and the world lit candles, waved flags and laid flowers as they watched Britain’s longest-reigning monarch being buried.

Many of those speaking this morning at the funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey acknowledged that this would be a momentous day, not just for Britons.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the mourners: “The sorrow of this day, felt not only by the family of the late Queen, but throughout the nation, the Commonwealth and the world, stems from her profuse life and loving service, which is now gone from us.

“She was happy, present for so many and touched a multitude of lives.”

In some of the 14 other countries where the Queen was the head of state, memorial services and parades were held to commemorate her 70 years of service.

In Kolkata, India, women threw petals on a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II in front of the Victoria Memorial Hall

Buddhist monks held a prayer session to mark the funeral of Britain’s longest serving monarch in Kathmandu, Nepal

Members of the armed forces in Antigua and Barbuda took part in a parade for the late Queen, who remained head of state of the small country after independence in 1981, in the capital St. John’s

The funeral was broadcast on big screens and in pubs and churches around the world. Pictured: A display at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney

Locals and British expats gathered to watch the service on a big screen at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa

Beforehand, dignitaries, politicians and military personnel had attended a memorial service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

In Ottawa, Canada, dignitaries gathered at Christ Church Cathedral for a solemn farewell to Queen Elizabeth, with former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaking of her “very deep love for Canada – its diversity, its geography and its history.”

In the Commonwealth country of Malta, where the then-Princess Elizabeth lived with her husband briefly before she became queen, a 21-gun salute was fired in the capital Valletta.

People also gathered to attend the service at the Phenicia hotel, where Elizabeth and Philip regularly attended dances between 1949 and 1951.

Mourners left floral tributes and candlelit vigils as they watched service outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong

While some gathered to watch the service in churches and pubs, others managed to catch a glimpse of the elaborate ceremony on their phones.

Large screens were also set up in Cape Town, Hong Kong and elsewhere to allow locals and British expats to gather and pay their respects.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil as they watched the service outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, Buddhist monks held a prayer session at Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal and women threw flowers at a photo of the late Queen in front of Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, India.

In many Commonwealth countries, national monuments were lit to pay tribute, with the Sydney Opera House’s sails once again lit up by a portrait of Queen Elizabeth.

While some watched the service on big screens, others listened to their cell phones, like this mourner in Nairobi, Kenya

In the Commonwealth country of Malta, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth with British and Maltese flags graced a balcony in Sliema

A woman held a Union Flag and a candle as she attended a live broadcast of the state funeral outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong

And in some places, public monuments were renamed in honor of the historic day.

Named after the late Queen’s grandfather, the George V Paris metro station under the Champs-Élysées was renamed Elizabeth II on the day of the funeral.

The world media also showed the remarkable impact that Queen Elizabeth managed to have on people all over the world.

“Few leaders get such an outpouring of love,” Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said on its front page, while Germany’s Tagesspiegel lamented that “we will never see anything like it again.”

Some 500 leaders from around the world gathered at Westminster Abbey for a service that has been compared to a ‘global who’s who’ as two million people took to the streets and an estimated 4 billion people tuned in from home to what the ‘ most followed event in history’. ‘.

In Antigua and Barbuda, dignitaries, politicians and the military had attended a memorial service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine