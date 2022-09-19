Mourners attending Queen’s funeral pack out Waterloo with trains from Paddington still cancelled

Tens of thousands of mourners who traveled to London for the Queen’s funeral face long queues for trains returning home after all services from Paddington were cancelled.

People looking to leave London from Paddington Station were advised to travel to Reading via Waterloo instead, but photos show extremely long queues for these trains.

Trains to and from London Paddington to South Wales and the West of England are not expected to run for the rest of the day as lines between the station and Reading have been blocked since 6:30am due to two miles of damaged overhead wires.

The Great Western Railway, Heathrow Express and Elizabeth services have all been affected and the outage could occur tomorrow.

South Western Railway warned people trying to make alternative arrangements: ‘There is a queuing system at London Waterloo for all services to Reading as we are meeting the additional demand from the GWR network.

Hundreds of people queue for trains from Waterloo to Reading after their route was disrupted by the closure of Paddington Station

South Western Railway warned trains from Waterloo are very busy and there is a queuing system

People who have traveled to Windsor to see the Queen’s coffin arrive at St George’s Chapel this afternoon are waiting up to an hour to even get into the station

‘Trains are very busy, so allow extra time for your journey.

“Tickets are valid on later services.”

Meanwhile, people who have traveled to Windsor to see the Queen’s coffin arrive at St George’s Chapel this afternoon have to wait an hour to even get into the station.

The most recent update from Great Western Railway said there is a ‘queuing system at both Windsor stations’, with a wait of about an hour for Windsor & Eton Central and a much shorter wait of about 10 minutes for Windsor & Eton Riverside.

The train company has also confirmed that the Night Riviera Sleeper service between Paddington and Penzance will not run in both directions tonight, meaning people hoping to travel back to Cornwall could be stuck in London overnight.

Great Western Railway said disruption to services between London Paddington and Reading will continue for the rest of the day

Passengers looked at blank screens at Paddington Station earlier in the day after services were interrupted by two miles of damaged electrical overhead wires

South Western Railway said there is a queuing system in London Waterloo for all services to Reading

A woman who was a sign language interpreter at Westminster Hall for the Queen’s pro-state said: BBC news that she wasn’t sure how to get home to Maidenhead after all the trains from Paddington were cancelled.

She said: ‘Obviously I’ll have to travel through London again to get to Waterloo or Victoria to catch a bus or a train, but even then I can only get part of the way, I can’t go all the way to virgin head. And there will be thousands of people who will soon no longer be able to go home.’

Because GWR trains were hit all day, some people couldn’t even go to London for the funeral.

Barry Boffy, who had been invited to the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, only managed to reach Reading before he had to return.

The former British transport police officer from Bristol told the program that he was “very disappointed” to have missed the shift, adding: “For me, this would definitely have been a once in a lifetime event. It’s definitely the first time I’ve been invited to this kind of state event. And it is unlikely that I will be invited to a similar event in the future.”

Former British transport police officer Barry Boffy (pictured above) told the BBC he was unable to make it to the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey due to travel disruptions

Hundreds of GWR passengers on five early morning trains to Paddington station had to be taken to safety across the track after power lines went out this morning.

A GWR spokesperson told MailOnline that the trains have been evacuated and passengers taken to safety at the nearest station.

The spokesman added: ‘There are no services in and out of Paddington station for the rest of the day.’

The problem at Hayes and Harlington station was reported around 6:45 a.m.

Passengers on a severely delayed train to Paddington were told by a public address operator: ‘My sincere apologies for the delays on such an important day for the country.’

Railroad bosses tried to avoid further travel chaos this afternoon by asking mourners to have a beer or a cup of coffee after the funeral.

A message on National Rail’s Twitter account read: ‘Cafes, pubs and other places to eat in London are expected to be open this afternoon, so don’t rush home after the state funeral and final procession so you can continue on. marking this historic day and helping to ease the pressure on the rail network.’

On the national holiday, two million mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal venues across the UK, and the service is expected to attract an estimated 4.1 billion TV viewers around the world.