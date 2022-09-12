Mourners asked to stop leaving Paddington bears and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen 

Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honor of the Queen — and stick to unwrapped flowers instead.

Kids across the country have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the beautiful sketch filmed for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

But Royal Parks, which manages the special tribute site at Green Park, said only unwrapped floral tribute should be left in Her Majesty’s memory.

They encourage people to leave only “organic” material behind so that it can begin to decompose.

In a statement on their website released this morning, Royal Parks said: “Unfortunately, gifts and artefacts are not accepted and the public will be asked not to bring them into the parks.

“Non-floral objects/artifacts such as teddy bears or balloons are not allowed.”

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Green Park next to Buckingham Palace this morning to leave bouquets, written tributes and hugs in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Royal gardeners have had the mammoth task of removing the plastic wrap from the laid flowers, while members of the public have swabbed to help.

The Royal Parks website says the packaging of flowers should be removed before they are left behind to aid in their longevity and to aid in composting, which will begin after the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September.

The Queen and Paddington Bear appeared in a comic strip for her platinum jubilee in June

In a simple but heartwarming tribute on Twitter, Paddington Beer said, “Thank you ma’am, for everything.”

They estimate that the floral tribute will be taken away between seven and fourteen days after the funeral.

The composted material will be used for shrubbery and landscaping projects in Royal Parks.

Royal cards and tags are accepted but will be periodically moved for off-site storage and burning candles extinguished and removed.

Flowers left by Buckingham Palace are moved to Green Park at the end of each day.

Paddingtons and marmalade sandwiches have been left with the flowers after the Queen’s cartoon with Michael Bond’s beloved cartoon bear in June.

In the two-minute video, Paddington and the Queen are seen drinking tea at Buckingham Palace as the anniversary celebrations begin.

Paddington Bear hilariously defies royal etiquette by drinking straight from the teapot, crushing a cake and pulling a marmalade bun from his hat.

Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to showcase her sense of humor by removing a sandwich from her bag that she is saving “for later.”

Tributes to the monarch after her death on Thursday at Balmoral Castle included ‘For Later!’ sandwiches written on it.

On Twitter, Paddington’s account on Thursday simply said, “Thank you ma’am, for everything,” referring to his parting words in the video.

However, the buns left out in a touching tribute to the Queen are starting to get mouldy.

Today is the second official day of mourning for the Queen. Her coffin arrived in Edinburgh earlier today to rest overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as tens of thousands lined the streets.

Poignant illustrations of the Queen, flanked by one of her corgis and accompanied by Paddington, have also been left around the royal palaces

The younger generations have left Paddington Bears, marmalade sandwiches and hand-drawn maps all over the country

The devoted daughter Princess Anne will accompany the deceased monarch’s body to London ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

On Monday the coffin will be taken to Saint Gilles Cathedral where it will rest until Tuesday.

After lying in state for 24 hours, the coffin will be flown to RAF Northolt on Tuesday and taken by road to Buckingham Palace.

It will be taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday to lie in state until the morning of the funeral on September 19. The public will be able to see the coffin as it lies.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. – which King Charles has declared will be a public holiday.

MailOnline has contacted Royal Parks for comment.