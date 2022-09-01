Mourners arrive on gold horse-drawn carriages for funeral of Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton

Family, friends and the traveling community mourned the death of Tyson Fury’s cousin today and followed his coffin as it was carried to his funeral in a traditional gold, red and green horse-drawn carriage.

Rico Burton, 31, was stabbed to death outside a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday, August 21. Liam O’Prey, 21, has been charged with murder.

Today hundreds of Rico’s family and friends said an emotional goodbye during a service at St Michael’s Church in Flixton.

Mourners, many wearing face-to-face T-shirts, arrived for service on carriages and trailers. Mr. Burton’s coffin was pulled by a horse and carried to the funeral. Dozens of people followed, and some sat next to the coffin on Rico’s last journey.

After his death, tributes poured in for Mr Burton, led by the boxer’s famous cousin, Tyson Fury. The two-time world heavyweight champion, from Wythenshawe, also called for an end to knife crime following the tragic death of his cousin in a post on his social media channels. It is unknown if Tyson was among the huge crowd.

The funeral procession of Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton arrives at St Michael’s Church in Flixton, Greater Manchester, where the coffin was carried on a gold, red and white horse-drawn carriage

The coffin was carried into the church by relatives, but it was not immediately clear whether Tyson could be present

Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton (pictured) died in the early hours of Sunday, August 21 after being allegedly stabbed to death. His murder was revealed by his cousin, the boxer Tyson Fury

Many of the mourners came with their own carriages and these children wore T-shirts with Rico’s face on them

Part of the congregation was already in tears when they arrived at the church this morning

This tribute showed Rico with pleasure and an image of Gordon’s pink gin

Flowers for Rico, who was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham

This giant floral tribute to the young man was carried to church

Another carriage arrives for the funeral, with hundreds of mourners present to pay their respects

Burton – who was himself a top junior boxer – died around 3.30 am after being stabbed in the neck outside a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Witnesses said paramedics desperately performed CPR on Mr. Rico, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Fury, a two-time world champion nicknamed ‘The Gypsy King’, called on the government to ‘introduce tougher penalties’ for the ‘pandemic’ of knife crime.

“My cousin was murdered, stabbed in the neck,” the boxer wrote on Instagram. “This is getting ridiculous – idiots carry knives. This has to stop.

“As soon as possible the UK government needs to impose higher penalties for knife crime, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own crimes. RIP Rico Burton – may the Lord God grant you a good place in heaven, goodbye.’

He ended his post with the hashtag “only cowards carry guns.”

Fury, 34, is said to have heard the devastating news while on holiday in Menorca with his wife, Paris, and father, John. A 17-year-old boy, believed to be another family member, was also stabbed in the attack and suffered “life-changing injuries,” police said.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they had arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Liam O’Prey, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with his murder and a range of other offences.

Chief Inspector Ben Ewart said police were investigating whether a previous altercation had led to the fatal stabbing. Sources said it could be the culmination of a long-running dispute between two traveling community families.

The coffin arrives at the church for burial this morning

A red truck brought flower tribute and two mourners to the church

Rico received a traditional travelers funeral in Greater Manchester today

This floral tribute was a white floral heart, with blue ribbon and the word ‘cousin’

Dozens of flower arrangements were part of the procession

The funeral of Rico Barton at St Michael’s Church Urmston who was stabbed in the neck outside a pub in Altrincham

An aerial view shows Greater Manchester Police at the scene of the murder of Rico, the nephew of world champion boxer Tyson Fury, in Altrincham last month

Tributes poured in for Mr Burton, a roofer who was also a boxer until he was 19.

Steve Egan, the former coach of Burton and Fury, said he was “stunned”. The 60-year-old said Burton had won two national titles as a junior. “He was a fantastic guy…he was such a good fighter,” he added.

Burton had seen British heavyweight Anthony Joshua lose to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday from the Church Inn pub, Flixton, before leaving for Altrincham. According to locals, the attack took place near the King Pong bar.

Mr Egan added: ‘From what I’ve heard it was just a bit of a scuffle. Some other guys tried to get into a club and they wouldn’t let them in. The fight wasn’t with Rico, he was trying to calm it down. It was settled, then the man suddenly stabbed them. It’s unbelievable, so pointless.’

A witness said: ‘A couple of men were arguing outside and then suddenly two men were lying on the ground. It all happened so fast, but nobody knows what caused the fight.’

Local Michael Edwards said he was awakened by emergency services at 3:30 am. Greater Manchester Police have urged anyone who saw the attack to come forward.

Recent figures show that knife crime rose 10 per cent in England and Wales in March this year compared to 12 months earlier.