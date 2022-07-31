Mountain melt shutters classic Alpine routes

Usually at the height of summer, tourists flock to the Alps and seek out the well-trodden paths.



Little snow and glaciers melting at an alarming rate amid Europe’s blistering heatwaves have off-limits some of the most classic alpine hiking trails.

Usually at the height of summer, tourists flock to the Alps and hit the well-trodden paths to some of Europe’s most iconic peaks.

But with warmer temperatures accelerating glacier melt and thawing permafrost — which scientists say is driven by climate change — routes normally safe this time of year now face dangers such as falling rocks released from the ice.

“Currently, there are warnings of about a dozen peaks in the Alps, including emblematic ones like the Matterhorn and Mount Blanc,” Pierre Mathey, head of the Swiss Mountain Guides Association, told AFP.

This is happening much earlier in the season than usual, he said.

“Usually we see such closures in August, but now they started at the end of June and will continue into July.”

‘Delay’

Alpine guides who usually lead thousands of hikers to Europe’s highest peak announced earlier this week that they would be halting climbs on the most classic routes on Mont Blanc, which stretches across France, Italy and Switzerland.

The Guide Alpine Italiane said on its Facebook page that the “particularly delicate conditions” caused by the temperature spike made it necessary to “postpone the climbs”.

Mountain guides have also — reportedly for the first time in a century — refrained from offering tours along the classic route to Switzerland’s Jungfrau peak.

And they’ve discouraged tours along routes on both the Italian and Swiss sides of the towering pyramid-shaped Matterhorn peak.

Ezio Marlier, president of the association of guides of Valle D’Aosta, said it was a blow to avoid the most coveted by tourists after the delays caused by Covid.

“It is not easy … to decide to stop the work after two almost empty seasons,” he told AFP.

He emphasized that the Italian Alpine region had only closed two of them and that there were many other breathtaking and safe routes to take.

But he regretted that many people simply canceled their trip when they learned that their preferred route was off limits.

“There are plenty of other things to do, but usually when people want Mont Blanc, they want Mont Blanc.”

Dangerous Glaciers

Climbing some of the thousands of glaciers on Europe’s largest mountain range also proves more difficult.

“The glaciers are in a state where they are usually at the end of summer or even later,” said Andreas Linsbauer, a glaciologist at the University of Zurich.

“It is certain that we will break the record for negative melts,” he told AFP.

He said a combination of factors contributed to a “really extreme” summer, starting with exceptionally little snowfall last winter, meaning there was less to protect the glaciers.

Early in the year, sand also came from the Sahara, darkening the snow, making it melt faster.

Rapid melting can make glaciers more dangerous.



And then the first heat wave hit Europe in May, followed by the next in June and July, raising temperatures even at high altitudes.

The rapid melting could make glaciers more dangerous, as seen in the sudden collapse of Italy’s previously seemingly harmless Marmolada Glacier earlier this month, which killed 11 people when ice and rock rose from the mountain.

While scientists have yet to draw firm conclusions about what caused the disaster, one theory is that meltwater may have reached the point where the glacier had frozen to the rock, loosening its grip.

‘Invisible threat’

Mylene Jacquemart, a glacial and mountain hazard researcher at Zurich ETH University, told AFP there were many unknowns about the catastrophe.

“But the general theme is certainly that more meltwater…makes things more complicated and potentially more dangerous.”

Mathey, who said warmer temperatures had put mountain guides on edge, also expressed concern that meltwater filtering under a glacier posed an “additional and invisible threat.”

But despite the challenges, he expressed confidence that guides would find solutions and find alternative routes to continue to show off the splendor of the Alps.

“Resilience is really in the mountain guides’ DNA,” as is adaptability, he said.

“Man must adapt to nature and the mountains, not the other way around.”

