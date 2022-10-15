Mountain bike rider who went missing in Perth is found dead with horrific injuries by a bushwalker

<!–

A mountain biker in his 30s has been found dead with ‘horrendous’ injuries after a bushland crash.

A woman walking her dog made the grim discovery on Saturday morning in Piesse Brook in Perth’s hilly eastern suburbs.

Police and ambulance personnel took several hours to locate the remains, as the bush is in a difficult to access area.

It is understood the mountain biker had been in bushland for days after the crash before he was spotted (pictured, stock photo)

The West Australian understands the man was there for days with his death being seen as non-suspicious.

The police will prepare a report for the coroner.

A woman walking her dog made the grim discovery on Saturday morning in Piesse Brook in Perth’s hilly eastern suburbs (pictured, Perth Hills suburb of Piesse Brook)