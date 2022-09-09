Mount Isa, Queensland hit by TripAdvisor reviews urging travellers to avoid outback town

Tourists write scathing reviews to warn other Aussies to stay away from a popular outback town, as juvenile delinquency threatens to destroy its reputation.

Travel website TripAdvisor has been awash with reviews warning tourists on road trips across Northern Australia to avoid Queensland’s mining town of Mount Isa.

According to the latest crime data, Mount Isa has a property crime rate of 1167.37 incidents per 100,000 people in the city — more than three times the state average.

A Sydney family, who left Mount Isa before their three nights of booked accommodation was up, explained why tourists should stay away.

“I hate to leave bad reviews and this one is based purely and simply on the juvenile delinquency,” the family wrote.

‘I would not recommend anyone to stay in Mt Isa. We found the managers very friendly and helpful but unfortunately it doesn’t solve the problem of crime.

“My advice is, just stay away from Mount Isa.”

The outback town of Mount Isa is a regular stop for tourists traveling through Northern Australia

TripAdvisor is awash with reviews warning tourists to stay away from Mount Isa. to stay

Another family acknowledged that the facilities and the campsite where they stayed were good, but was concerned about safety.

“There are no gates so anyone can walk in at any time and this is not acceptable in a city with already so much crime,” they wrote.

‘Will NEVER go back and I’m posting this to hopefully help others decide NOT to stay here as it’s unsafe and made us feel extremely uncomfortable all night.’

A third couple from NSW called their review “Avoid Avoid Avoid” after waiting several weeks for their car to be repaired.

‘We were here for 16 days. At that time, the wallets of the people next to us were stolen from the car,” they said.

“One morning we had the door of our van open at 2:45 am. A few days later, around 2:30 a.m., voices were heard coming around the blind to see a teenager reach for the door handle in time.”

The online reviews sparked anger with local MP Robbie Katter, who urged Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk to “show leadership and intervene” to address the issue.

While admitting to the Daily Mail Australia that juvenile delinquency was a big problem in the city, he said he didn’t want to stop tourists from visiting the region.

“My advice is to take precautions,” he said.

‘Most of what Mount Isa has to offer visitors is outside the city and is astonishingly spectacular, which all Australians should enjoy.’

Mr Katter said local tourist offices were doing their best but were hampered by the lack of government intervention to tackle juvenile delinquency.

“It’s a double-edged sword for them. They want travelers to come here, but at the same time they can’t ignore that it’s a problem,” he said.

Island BMX Club, a local bike shed, was one of the city’s most recent casualties.

Vandals broke in last week and set the club on fire, leaving a trail of extensive damage.

Travelers left a deluge of scathing reviews about Mount Isa on TripAdvisor. Pictured is recent vandalism of a local BMX clubhouse

Island BMX Club will have to build new toilet and shower facilities destroyed by vandals

It was the final blow to the club, which is already struggling financially after the pandemic and was only operational thanks to the generous support of local businesses.

Heartbroken officials shared photos of the damage, including burnt walls and inside the vandalized clubhouse where items, including food, had been strewn.

“The toilet and shower facilities have been completely burned and will be condemned,” the club wrote.

“The clubhouse has been destroyed, almost all equipment has been smashed in, doors and windows have been ripped out and there is general damage to the club and the course.

“Right now we’re not sure what this will mean for the future of BMX in Mount Isa.”

The Mount Isa CBD was also placed on emergency lockdown over the weekend due to two separate police operations.

The city of Mount Isa has a crime rate more than three times the state average

Mr Katter urged Ms Palaszczuk to “show leadership and intervene” to address the issues he told parliament last week.

“Violent and destructive juvenile delinquency is tearing apart communities in Northern Queensland and they are crying out for help,” he said.

“Mount Isa has now boarded up several businesses and TripAdvisor is advising people not to stay for safety reasons.

“Given the passivity of the ministers involved, will the Prime Minister show leadership and intervene to ensure that alternative instruments, such as sentencing orders, are provided?”

In her reply to Mr Katter, Ms Palaszczuk recognized juvenile delinquency as a serious problem in many communities in Queensland, including Mount Isa.

‘These are very complex issues. Unfortunately, some young children involved in juvenile delinquency do not have a safe home,” she said.

“We must continue to expand our foster care system and recognize that it must also be culturally appropriate.”

Local MP Robbie Katter (pictured) told state parliament last week that juvenile delinquency has torn the community apart

Four of the top 10 property crime counties are part of Mr Katter’s electorate, including Mount Isa, Doomadgee, Mornington Island and Normanton.

He called on the state government to offer $1500 in security grants to those affected in crime-ridden communities.

“This crime wave does not discriminate, people have packed their bags and are leaving cities, as well as businesses under siege, have closed all their shops or are willing to close because of crime, and this is a disgrace in all cases,” the said. Mr Katter.

“If the government is clearly unwilling to change laws to help, then we need to find some small way to financially help people who want to be proactive and help lock these violators.”