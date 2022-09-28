Mount Gambier’s Grant High School locks out students after faeces smeared on walls of toilets

She said the measure was taken because the school was ‘out of options’

A principal has resorted to restricting access to restrooms at a high school after students were found to have routinely smeared feces on the walls, ceilings and sinks.

The disgusting practice took place at Grant High School in Mount Gambier, South Australia.

In May, a letter was issued by principal Fleur Roachock revealing that the school had failed to stop the perpetrators.

Students from Grant High School (pictured) in Mount Gambier, South Australia, have smeared feces on the walls, ceilings and sinks in their own bathrooms

“This has now become a major health and safety concern for our cleaners and handymen,” she wrote.

“We’ve done some research on how other schools deal with this kind of situation, so we’re going to limit student access.”

Ms Roachock said the school toilets, with the exception of the senior toilets, are locked during class.

Students must log out a key to gain access.

In the letter, she explains that the drastic measure was taken because the school “had run out of options.”

Ms Roachock added that the school would also monitor its phone policy and may prohibit students from using cell phones.

Employees discovered the feces in the boys’ and girls’ toilets.

It was thrown on the walls and ceilings by students and smeared over the bathroom sinks.

The school principal, Fleur Roachock, has locked the school bathrooms during class in an effort to stamp out the vandalism (stock image)

She explained in a letter to parents that the school had moved to the measure because they were ‘out of options’

A parent who sent the letter to the Mount Gambier Newsexpressed concern at the school’s decision to lock the toilets despite the grotesque vandalism.

‘Since toilets have to be locked during the school day, I have also been made aware of a number of cases where a child has been locked up in the toilets.

“Staff have to enter the toilets and call children to make sure no one is there.”

The parent said it was “inconvenient” to have teachers constantly go to the toilet to check for students because it was a private area for children.

They added that it can be traumatic for students who are accidentally locked inside or monitored by a teacher while using a restroom.

Ms Roachock claims the school’s exclusion system has since resulted in a ‘significant reduction in vandalism’.