Motsi Mabuse shows off her curves in a pink silk dress

Motsi Mabuse and Toni Garrn showed off their unlikely friendship when they posed together at a female empowerment event in Berlin on Friday.

German model Toni, 30, and South African-German dancer Motsi, 41, looked stunning at the Frauen100 Get Together event at Hotel De Rome.

Motsi showed off her gorgeous curves in a bright pink dress that was fitted at the waist and featured a flattering v-neckline.

She completed her look with pink and silver heels and carried a quilted black Chanel bag with this while sporting her hair in a short short haircut.

Meanwhile, Toni looked effortlessly stylish next to her in a silky white blouse tucked into baggy white pants.

Blonde beauty Toni wore her light locks slicked back in a sleek updo and opted for a bronzed makeup look as she glowed.

Motsi has lived in Germany for 20 years, where she lives with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their young daughter.

The Strictly Come Dancing jury flies back and forth between the UK and Germany, where she and her husband run a dance school, while filming for the show.

Motsi began her TV career by appearing on two seasons of Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly, before being hired as a judge on that show in 2011.

Earlier this month, Motsi and her sister Oti enjoyed a family reunion for the first time in five years.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti, 31, shared a photo of the reunion as she and older brother Motsi partied with their middle sister P Hemelo, 35, and a family friend.

Oti explained that the global pandemic, their busy work schedules and the fact that the trio live in three different provinces have all contributed to their time apart.

The sisters met at a cocktail bar and formed a storm with their drinks in hand for the photo Oti shared on her Instagram page.

‘Can you believe it ♥️ all of us together for the first time in 5 years… as 3 sisters!’ Oti gushed into the photo caption.

‘We talk every day, but it felt like we saw each other every day too, like we didn’t skip a beat… living in 3 different corners of the earth, covid, work, timing, life…. It all gets in the way, but this was SUCH A GREAT MOMENT.’

‘I love my sisters so much ✨✨ it’s so much I could burst into glitter @p Hemelom @motsimabuse….

‘But also the cocktails at this place are Devine don’t know what they’re called but mine had ice cream and Prosecco WHATTTTTTT!!!! #sisters #family #reunion.’

Oti, who announced her departure from Strictly earlier this year, lives in the United Kingdom with her husband Marius Lepure.

