Motsi Mabuse says she tries to challenge her sister Oti in her dancing career

Motsi Mabuse has reflected on her close relationship with her younger sister Oti and said she is trying to “push” her into her dance career.

The Strictly Come Dancing jury, 41, said she is trying to challenge her Dancing On Ice star sister, 32, but they are both trying to be there to support each other.

Motsi said on This Morning on Thursday that she had been on the phone with Oti until the early hours while discussing their relationship.

“It’s great to see Oti as an older sister because I feel like I can push her, but at the same time we can hold hands,” she said, promoting her new book Finding My Own Rhythm: My Story.

Motsi went on to say that she and Oti hope they can “change people’s lives” and encourage other people from South Africa to dance and show that anyone can do it.

She continued: ‘[Oti and I] can call, we have that connection and that belief that somehow this is all leading somewhere.

‘We are going to change the lives of people in South Africa, or who cannot see it themselves. We don’t start in the same place, but we can do it!’

The sisters worked together on Strictly Come Dancing as Oti was a professional dancer while Motsi was a judge, but Oti left the BBC show earlier this year after seven series.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Motsi – who also has a sister, P Hemelo – also reflected on her upbringing in South Africa.

The professional dancer admitted that looking back on her childhood, she sees the “hard” sides to it when she spoke of the riots she saw in South Africa and said it was not “normal”.

She explained: “I turned 40, you start looking back and then I started thinking and found it a bit difficult.

“One day you wake up and you can’t go to school because there are riots and there are burning tires, this is not normal.

‘Every day there was a conflict, you are black, you are white, the conflict was a daily process.’

Motsi also spoke about the racism she experienced, saying her parents encouraged her and her sisters to be the best at everything so they didn’t get “stuck.”

“Our parents were like, ‘if you don’t finish your education and if you’re not good, there’s no way out’. It was always about being the best,” she said.

“That’s the kind of atmosphere where we were like, ‘OK, there’s no room for second or third place, this is survival mode.'”

Her latest comments come after Motsi grew up with her “very scary” experience during apartheid South Africa when she graced the cover of Primas October issue.

She admitted to dealing with despicable racism, including being branded a “black witch” by nuns at her school.

She said: ‘I lived under apartheid until I was nine, which was a very scary time.

“My parents, Peter and Dudu, and my younger sisters, P Hemelo and Oti, and I lived in a black-only suburb, and I didn’t speak English when I first started school, which was difficult.

“We were sent to a Catholic school run by nuns and black children were a minority. One of the nuns called us “Black Witches” and beat us. I was terrified.’

Motsi also admitted that she will be “sad” that her sister Oti will not appear in Strictly this year, after announcing earlier this year that she would be leaving the show.

She said: “I will be sorry not to see her on Strictly this year, I will always worry about my sister, but I have to respect her decision and let her go.”