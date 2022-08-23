Motsi Mabuse looks chic in a gold maxi dress with floral prints during Santorini getaway

<!–

Motsi Mabuse filled her followers with holiday envy when she shared images of her sun-filled Santorini vacation on her Instagram story on Monday.

The TV judge, 41, is currently staying at the five-star Vedema Resort – where rooms reach a dazzling £7,600 a night – while making the most of her spare time before Strictly Come Dancing returns next month.

In a beautiful click to the platform, she cut a chic figure in a golden maxi dress with floral prints, while accessory she wore a white wide-brimmed hat.

Stunning: Motsi Mabuse looked chic in a gold floral print maxi dress as she shared photos of her £7,600 a night hotel Santorini getaway on Instagram on Monday

In another, she appeared to be cheerful as she hid in a juicy-looking watermelon while looking stylish in a multicolored headscarf.

The TV personality also uploaded a photo of her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, whom she married in 2017 and shares a four-year-old daughter.

Motsi has also been joined by her sister Oti on the Greek outing, as revealed by the dancer in a recent Instagram post.

The siblings beamed for the camera as they posed next to their husbands on the picturesque island.

Having fun! She seemed to be in a good mood hiding in a juicy looking watermelon while looking stylish in a multicolored headscarf

Wow! The TV judge, 41, is making the most of her time off before Strictly Come Dancing returns to the small screen next month

Oti, 32, showed off her toned legs in leopard print shorts that she paired with a metallic cropped top – while catching a glimpse of her toned midriff.

Slipping her feet into a pair of comfy sneakers, the stunner shielded her eyes behind shades as she tied her dark locks off her pretty face.

Posing for a storm with fantastic views in the distance, she wrote: Me and myself… and my whole family behind the camera love growing up!’.

Motsi rushed to the comment section and boldly wrote: ‘Tag the photographer for copyright reasons’

Family: The TV personality also uploaded a photo of her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, whom she married in 2017 and shares a four-year-old daughter with.

Wow! Motsi shared a breathtaking photo of the mountain view from her hotel’s pool

The sisters later cuddled with their husbands as they explored the island.

Motsi pulled a flowing mint cover over her swimsuit as she protected herself from the scorching weather with a bucket hat and sunglasses.

Oti wrote: ‘Santorini and smiles’.

Later, the former Strictly star slipped into a brown bikini and showed her daring nature by jumping off cliffs into the sea.

Nervous at first, Oti then gathered her courage to take the plunge and held her hands in the air triumphantly once she landed in the water.

She wrote: ‘Clip jumping in Greece!!!! another one off the bucket list

Oti met her Romanian Marius Lepure in Germany, where he was her first professional dance partner on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance.

She said The sun earlier this year: ‘Marius was my first dance partner in Germany.

Add: ‘He has been my rock, my anchor and my support. Every time I thought I couldn’t do something, he was the one who said, ‘Get up. That is absolutely possible.”