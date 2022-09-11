Motsi Mabuse claims there’s no strong friendships between the Strictly Come Dancing judges

Motsi Mabuse claims there are no strong blondes among the Strictly Come Dancing juries, insisting the panel got the job done, but isn’t friendly outside of work.

The 41-year-old twinkle-toe star, who has been a judge on the BBC’s ballroom dance competition since 2019, says she and Anton Du Beke, 56, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and chief judge Shirley Ballas, 62, wish each other well. on special occasions, but otherwise they all prefer to spend time at home.

When asked if they are “friends” and spend time together outside of work, she said: The Telegraph: ‘No. None of that. There are those moments when you write ‘Happy birthday’ or something like that.’

She described their relationship as ‘professional’ and added: ‘In Germany we have had the same judges for 10 years and there is a basis of friendship. It’s different in the UK.’

“There’s so much pressure — it’s prime time, so you get in, you do the work, and everyone just wants to go home,” she explained.

Strictly Come Dancing is said to have a ‘curse’ on the relationships in the show, which is reportedly putting them under pressure.

The curse is believed to be the reason many relationships ended over the years after half of a couple entered the television competition, in which professionals and celebrities alike dumped their partners and started a romance with their dance partners on the show.

This year, however, the stars are insisting that won’t be the case for them, with the likes of Matt Goss and Molly Rainford speaking out before the show kicks off.

Bros singer Matt, 53, has said he’s not afraid of the ‘Strictly curse’ and just wants to have fun on the program.

The star has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown is backing him on the BBC competition and is unimpressed by the alleged curse that has seen several contestants split up with their partners over the years.

He told The sun: ‘The Strictly curse is none of my business, I’m there to learn and that’s it, I respect the dancers and their abilities. I want to do my best.’

The singer, who recently ended an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, added: “Chantal is very supportive, she wants me to break it and she comes to watch.

“She says, ‘Go and have the best time. I want you to have a great experience.'”

Matt started dating his girlfriend Chantal, a jewelry designer, earlier this year and recently told The Daily Mail that she is “sensitive, kind and makes me laugh.”

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford has said she’ll be avoiding all that drama when she stars on the show this fall.

The 21-year-old singer was unveiled last month as part of the 2022 lineup and spoke with The sunshe has opened up to the so-called Strictly curse and has resolutely excluded herself from falling for it.

She insisted she was too young for a relationship and preferred to focus on her career.

Molly – who also stars in the CBBC series Nova Jones – also revealed that her parents warned her not to be “distracted” by boys.

She said: ‘I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career.

“My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worry about boys yet. I’m single and have no intention of changing it.’

It comes as last year’s Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has ‘grown apart’ from long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold, it has been reported.

The EastEnders actress, 27, has been with her partner for seven years, as he cheered her on when she lifted the glitter ball trophy with partner Giovanni Pernice last year.

But according to The sunher friends have expressed doubts about their future due to their busy work schedules and said they fear the infamous Strictly curse will strike again.

Rose – who has kept her relationship fairly private over the years – vacationed in Barcelona on her own earlier this year.

A source told the publication: ‘Rose and Sam broke up, especially after she was so busy with work projects and in demand with new work opportunities.

“They still have a lot of love and respect for each other, but they are also still young and working on their lives.

“Rose went to Barcelona alone to organize her thoughts and think about what she wanted. They have both grown as people since they first started dating.

“This is Rose’s moment and she is taking life by the horns, concentrating on her career and seizing every opportunity she can.”

Rose representatives were contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 17 September at 6.10pm.