Motsi Mabuse claims there’s no strong friendships between the Strictly Come Dancing judges
Motsi Mabuse claims there are no strong blondes among the Strictly Come Dancing juries, insisting the panel got the job done, but isn’t friendly outside of work.
The 41-year-old twinkle-toe star, who has been a judge on the BBC’s ballroom dance competition since 2019, says she and Anton Du Beke, 56, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and chief judge Shirley Ballas, 62, wish each other well. on special occasions, but otherwise they all prefer to spend time at home.
When asked if they are “friends” and spend time together outside of work, she said: The Telegraph: ‘No. None of that. There are those moments when you write ‘Happy birthday’ or something like that.’
Purely professional:
She described their relationship as ‘professional’ and added: ‘In Germany we have had the same judges for 10 years and there is a basis of friendship. It’s different in the UK.’
“There’s so much pressure — it’s prime time, so you get in, you do the work, and everyone just wants to go home,” she explained.
Strictly Come Dancing is said to have a ‘curse’ on the relationships in the show, which is reportedly putting them under pressure.
The curse is believed to be the reason many relationships ended over the years after half of a couple entered the television competition, in which professionals and celebrities alike dumped their partners and started a romance with their dance partners on the show.
Strict work:
This year, however, the stars are insisting that won’t be the case for them, with the likes of Matt Goss and Molly Rainford speaking out before the show kicks off.
Bros singer Matt, 53, has said he’s not afraid of the ‘Strictly curse’ and just wants to have fun on the program.
The star has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown is backing him on the BBC competition and is unimpressed by the alleged curse that has seen several contestants split up with their partners over the years.
Solid:
He told The sun: ‘The Strictly curse is none of my business, I’m there to learn and that’s it, I respect the dancers and their abilities. I want to do my best.’
The singer, who recently ended an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, added: “Chantal is very supportive, she wants me to break it and she comes to watch.
“She says, ‘Go and have the best time. I want you to have a great experience.'”
Matt started dating his girlfriend Chantal, a jewelry designer, earlier this year and recently told The Daily Mail that she is “sensitive, kind and makes me laugh.”
Meanwhile, Molly Rainford has said she’ll be avoiding all that drama when she stars on the show this fall.
The 21-year-old singer was unveiled last month as part of the 2022 lineup and spoke with The sunshe has opened up to the so-called Strictly curse and has resolutely excluded herself from falling for it.
She insisted she was too young for a relationship and preferred to focus on her career.
Molly – who also stars in the CBBC series Nova Jones – also revealed that her parents warned her not to be “distracted” by boys.
Adamant:
She said: ‘I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career.
“My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worry about boys yet. I’m single and have no intention of changing it.’
It comes as last year’s Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has ‘grown apart’ from long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold, it has been reported.
The EastEnders actress, 27, has been with her partner for seven years, as he cheered her on when she lifted the glitter ball trophy with partner Giovanni Pernice last year.
Sad:
But according to The sunher friends have expressed doubts about their future due to their busy work schedules and said they fear the infamous Strictly curse will strike again.
Rose – who has kept her relationship fairly private over the years – vacationed in Barcelona on her own earlier this year.
A source told the publication: ‘Rose and Sam broke up, especially after she was so busy with work projects and in demand with new work opportunities.
Tough:
“They still have a lot of love and respect for each other, but they are also still young and working on their lives.
“Rose went to Barcelona alone to organize her thoughts and think about what she wanted. They have both grown as people since they first started dating.
“This is Rose’s moment and she is taking life by the horns, concentrating on her career and seizing every opportunity she can.”
Rose representatives were contacted by MailOnline for comment.
Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 17 September at 6.10pm.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Age: 55
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”