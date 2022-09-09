Motsi Mabuse claims ex-husband Timo Kulczak held her back as he refused to have a baby

<!–

Motsi Mabuse claims her troubled relationship with ex-husband Timo Kulczak held her back professionally when he refused to let her open a dance school.

The former Ballroom and Latin dancer, 41, married her first love Timo Kulczak, 45, when she was just 22 years old and they broke off their 11-year marriage in 2014.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi says Timo took charge of her finances and paid her a fee from what she earned from her television appearances and dance lessons.

In her book Finding My Own Rhythm, Motsi claims that Timo chose what they ate and refused to divorce her when she spoke to him about it.

She said: ‘Timo and I went to Thailand, and I told him once and for all that I was leaving

“We fought every day, but this time I refused to back down.”

Their relationship broke down when they stopped dancing together, despite the couple having previously won two German championships together.

Timo also turned down her requests to have a baby and open a dance school together.

Motsi moved to Germany at the age of 18 to be with Timo, but realized she wasn’t in love with him at the time: “I wasn’t in love with Timo anymore – and I wasn’t in a while.”

The couple eventually divorced in 2014 and Motsi married her Ukrainian husband Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017.

While she insists that she and Evgenij never had anything to do with Timo, she admits that the couple did talk about their feelings for each other, which hastened her divorce from Timo.

They now live together in Germany, where they run a four-year-old daughter and a dance school. She is still friends with Timo.

MailOnline has contacted Timo for comment.

Elsewhere, Motsi Mabuse has said she is “sad” that her sister Oti will not be a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing this year, but reveals she will remain on the jury for as long as they want her.

The South African-born dancers appeared on the BBC dance competition together for a number of years, but in February Oti, 32, announced she was leaving the show after seven years.

Speak with Great magazineconfirmed 41-year-old Mabuse, who joined the program’s jury in 2019, confirmed that she had no intention of leaving the show any time soon.

She said, “I’ll be sad not to see her on Strictly this year.

Speaking: Motsi spoke to the current issue of Prima magazine

“I will always worry about my sister, but I have to respect her decision and let her go. She has proven that she can protect more than herself and push herself to new heights.

“Meanwhile, I’ll keep flying the Mabuse flag on Strictly for as long as they want me.”

Oti, who won the show in 2019 with soap star Kelvin Fletcher and in 2020 with comedian Bill Bailey, had sparked speculation about her future with Strictly after appearing as a judge on the latest series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

But Mabuse will return to the screens when the new series launches on September 17, along with Chief Judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, who will become a regular on the jury following the departure of Bruno Tonioli.