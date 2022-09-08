Motsi Mabuse admits her weight has been a ‘constant struggle’

Motsi Mabuse has explained how her weight has been “a constant battle” all her life and that she has become “more compassionate” about her size.

The cover of . adorn Primas The October issue, 41-year-old Strictly Come Dancing, shared how she was once told to lose weight by a teacher when she weighed just 110 pounds, but she has learned that “a healthy mind, body and soul” is more important.

Motsi also spoke of her ‘very scary’ experience growing up during apartheid in South Africa, admitting that she faced despicable racism, including being called a ‘black witch’ by nuns at her school. branded.

Motsi, who will return to the Strictly jury later this month, explained that she has always been pressured to stay slim as a professional dancer, but that in recent years she has learned to be more understanding of her size.

She said: ‘As a professional dancer, my weight was also a constant battle. There is so much focus, not only on winning, but also on what you weigh.

“A teacher once told me to lose weight when I was only 50 pounds! Of course my body has changed since then and my weight goes up and down.

“I’ll never get to the stage where I think I look great, but I’m a lot more compassionate towards myself now. A healthy mind, body and soul are more important to be slim.’

Motsi, who recently published her memoir titled Finding My Own Rhythm, addressed the horrific racism she endured as a young child when South Africa was still in the midst of apartheid.

She continued: “I lived under apartheid until I was nine, which was a very scary time.

“My parents, Peter and Dudu, and my younger sisters, P Hemelo and Oti, and I lived in a black-only suburb, and I didn’t speak English when I first started school, which was difficult.

“We were sent to a Catholic school run by nuns and black children were a minority. One of the nuns called us “Black Witches” and beat us. I was terrified.’

Motsi thought about becoming a dancer and said, “When I was about six years old, my mother started giving Jane Fonda-style workout classes to women in our township – she was a true pioneer.

“She’s always been a doer and a maker – there’s nothing she can’t do. Later she founded a dance school for children and although my father wanted me to become a lawyer like him, I started training and ended up dedicating every spare minute to it.

‘I loved the freedom it gave me and being able to express it through my body.’

“If you’re a judge on Strictly, you’re only allowed to show a percentage of who you are. That’s why I wanted to write my memoirs.

“I love the glitz and glamor of the show, but that’s only a small part of who I am. No one has seen me grow or witnessed my struggles, so I wanted to tell people about my background and show them the real me.”

Motsi also admitted that she will be “sad” that her sister Oti will not appear in Strictly this year, after announcing earlier this year that she would be leaving the show.

She said, “I’ll be sad not to see her on Strictly this year. I will always worry about my sister, but I have to respect her decision and let her go.

“She has proven that she can do more than protect herself and push herself to new heights. In the meantime, I’ll keep flying the Mabuse flag on Strictly for as long as they want me to.’

Despite her glamorous appearances on Strict, with sequins and gorgeous dresses galore, Motsi revealed that her daily life is much more relaxed, out in the woods in Germany, where she spends her days doing sports and taking care of her daughter.

She explained: ‘During the strict season I commute between Germany and the UK. From Monday to Friday I lead a completely different life.

‘I live in the woods; I take my child to playgroup in my pajamas; I train, sleep – and nobody gives a damn about me! Then, on Friday and Saturday, I brighten it up before I return to my ‘real’ life.’

And despite her own history in the dance world, Motsi confessed that she doesn’t want her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

She continued: ‘I don’t want my daughter to follow in my dancing footsteps! I want to keep her from all that. Of course I want her to be proud of the things I’ve done, but if she said she wanted to go into show business, I’d probably lock her up!’

Motsi will return to the Strictly jury along with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke after Bruno Tonioli confirmed he had left the show for good.

Read the full interview in Prima's October issue, on sale September 8.