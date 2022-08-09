Motown legend Lamont Dozier behind hits like Baby Love and Two Hearts dies at age 81

Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies aged 81, pictured in New York in 1990

Motown legend Lamont Dozier has died aged 81.

The songwriting genius behind classics like ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Two Hearts’ has passed away, his son Lamont Dozier Jr confirms on Instagram.

He wrote next to a photo of the couple: ‘Rest in heavenly peace, Dad!!!’

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

Paying tribute to Lamont, producer Brandon Williams wrote, “There’s another guy who sat down and taught me a lot about music, gone.

‘The great Lamont Dozier. I will never forget meeting and working with him, along with the Holland Brothers in 2006. Thank you for all you have done for me and for the world at large. You certainly made this place better.”

Lamont was one-third of the iconic songwriting trio Holland-Dozier-Holland, who are known for co-writing big hits for Motown acts like The Four Tops, The Supremes, and The Isley Brothers.

Their songwriting credits also include “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” and “Baby I Need Your Love.”

Holland-Dozier-Holland wrote and produced over 200 songs, and their tenure at Motown between 1962 and 1967 helped define the sound.

Dozier’s son, Lamont Dozier Jr, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, writing: “Rest in heaven, Dad!!!”

Dozier performs live on stage during a rehearsal at the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 22, 2001

Pictured from left to right is Diana Ross, Lamont Dozier (at piano), Mary Wilson, Eddie Holland, Florence Ballard (seated), and Brian Holland in the Motown studio circa 1965 in Detroit

Lamont Dozier at Air Studio in Montserrat Various

Born in Detroit, Michigan, also known as Music City, Lamont’s first foray into music was singing in the gospel choir at this local Baptist church.

Motown boss Berry Gordy first approached him when he was with a group called the Romeos, but he was only 16 and didn’t grab the opportunity right away.

He started working for a sister label called Anna Records, which jumped to Motown when the company went under.

Motown record label had a group called the Matadors, who later became The Miracles – their hits ‘Shop Around’ and ‘Please Mr Postman’ brought the label huge fame.

It was there that Lamont met Brian and Eddie Holland, the beginning of the now world-famous writing-producing team.

“We were as surprised as anyone when we came up with so many songs.” he said in an interview with the guard in 2015.

The team went into the studio at 9am and often worked until 3am, working out song after song.

Some took 15 minutes, while others took 15 days.

He said they were on a mission to write music that was upbeat and optimistic despite what was going on in the world at the time.

The approach created the signature style of dark lyrics combined with an upbeat tempo known to many of their fans.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler, Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland, Songwriter Stevie Wonder, record producer Berry Gordy, singer Mary Wilson and Councilor Tom LaBonge attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier and Eddie Holland on Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 13, 2015

Lamont Dozier, Boy George and producer Stewart Levine at Air Studios on the Caribbean island of Montserrat Diverse

That became our style: making lemonade from lemons’, he says. “I think that’s why the songs have stuck around the world.”

Lamont and siblings Eddie and Brian Holland would get their first string of hits with The Vandellas’ “Come and Get These Memories” and “Heatwave” in 1963.

A year later they had a huge success with the mega hit ‘Where Did Our Love Go’ by The Supremes, their first number 1, and certainly not their last, as they scored a further nine charts.

In 1973, Lamont parted ways with his songwriting partners and released his own music.

Over the next decade, he and Phil Collins joined forces for a new rendition of “Two Hearts” for the 1988 film “Buster” soundtrack.

It topped the charts, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written Specific for a Motion Picture of Television in 1989.

In 1990, Holland-Dozier-Holland was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Towards the end of his life, Lamont moved into the musical theater world.

Lamont’s composer credits include songs by the likes of Kanye West, Sir Rod Stewart, Lil Wayne and Solange, to name a few.

“Your father lives on forever in the beautiful music he shared with the world,” said one Instagram user in a response to Lamont Dozier Jr’s post.

Other fans took to social media to commemorate Dozier’s passing.

The band Simply Red, who wrote four songs with Dozier, described him as “one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

“Calm down, Lamont Dozier, born hitmaker,” said another fan.