Motorists who listen too much to music could disrupt harmony on Britain’s roads

Sing along: IAM RoadSmart's survey of 1,004 drivers revealed that two-thirds of drivers believe listening to loud music while driving can be distracting

Motorists listening to music while driving could disrupt the harmony on Britain’s roads, according to new research from road safety organization

By Ray Massey Motoring Editor for The Daily Mail

There’s nothing like a sing-along to keep boredom at bay while driving.

But drivers listening to music while driving could disrupt the harmony on Britain’s roads, says new research by leading independent road safety organization IAM RoadSmart (iamroadsmart.com).

The survey of 1,004 drivers found that two-thirds (69 percent) of drivers believe that listening to loud music while driving can be distracting.

And more than a third (36 percent) believe it affects how fast they drive.

Nevertheless, 89 percent of respondents said they listen to music while driving, although two-thirds (62 percent) said they turn it off when confused or stressed.

The findings follow figures from the Department for Transport showing that distracted drivers played a role in 16,333 road accidents in 2021.

Dogs relax more in electric vehicles than diesel cars

Dogs are more relaxed in electric vehicles than in diesel cars, according to research from the University of Lincoln.

In the study for the website Car Gurus, which involved 20 pets, each was taken for two ten-minute rides on the same route in an electric car and then in a diesel.

Sitting nicely: Dogs are more relaxed in electric vehicles than diesel cars, according to research from the University of Lincoln

Daniel Mills, a professor of veterinary medicine at Lincoln, said the dogs lay down about a third of every drive, regardless of powertrain, but in diesel cars, on average, dogs got up 50 percent more than in an electric vehicle — probably because of the differences in noise and vibration in the two types of cars.

He also found that dogs showing signs of motion sickness showed fewer symptoms in an electric car, evidenced by changes in behavior and the fact that their “heart rate dropped by up to 30 percent while traveling in an electric car.”

