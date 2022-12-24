Motorcyclist Darwin caught lugging a 65-inch TV on a moped

A couple dangerously dragged a 65-inch TV home by balancing it on their moped just in time for Christmas.

The bizarre spectacle was spotted in Darwin on Saturday when the pair were stopped at traffic lights and clung to the large holiday present.

A passenger in another car was caught off guard when he saw the moped cross an intersection.

A pair of motorcyclists have been caught towing a 65-inch TV on their moped, taking home delivery to another level

The motorist snapped a photo showing the moped driver sandwiched between the female passenger behind him and the TV in a box resting in front of him.

The box is so large that he is forced to reach forward and stretch his arms so that he can grasp the handles.

The photo of the bizarre sighting was uploaded to social media where people quickly made light of it.

‘Where there’s a will there is a way!!!’ one wrote.

A second added: “Obviously they’ve been to Bali.”

Other social media users weren’t quick to judge that they didn’t know the full story behind the photo.

“They are lovely people who stubbornly don’t ask for help. I admire their ‘can do’ attitude,” one wrote.

“Completely normal in the Philippines and not everyone can afford a delivery,” one person wrote.