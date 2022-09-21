Motorcyclist who was banned from riding for 82 YEARS leads cops on a wild 160km/h pursuit

<!–

A powerful motorcycle traveling twice the speed limit had false license plates, was uninsured and was being ridden by a man who had been banned from driving for more than 80 years.

NSW Police say Jason Flood had six decades left on the license disqualification he received in 2001 when officers spotted him riding a black Suzuki superbike in southwest Wollongong.

When police tried to pull over Flood on Princes Highway near Unanderra on Tuesday evening, he fled and reportedly reached speeds of up to 160 km/h, double the speed limit, before the chase was called off.

Flood rode a black and gold Suzuki GSX-R1000, which can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds.

Police say they later found the bike on a road near Kanahooka and the rider a short distance away.

The man was arrested after a foot chase and allegedly lied to police about who he was.

Checks showed that from 2001 to 2082 he was no longer allowed to ride a motorcycle and that the motorcycle was not insured.

Police say the bike’s registration expired more than two years ago and the license plates were cloned.

The man has been charged with 10 motorbike, pursuit and lying offenses, and also had four outstanding warrants for drug supply, assault and other offenses in Dubbo and Parramatta.

“Police will allege in court that the license plate on the motorcycle was a clone and that the correct registration expired in July 2020,” a police statement said.

He was denied bail and appeared before the local court in Wollongong on Wednesday.