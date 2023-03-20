Motorcyclist, 38, dies from injuries in crash in Queens

A motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash in Queens earlier this month has died of his injuries, police said Monday.

David Aguero was riding a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Farmers Blvd. in Rochdale when he struck the rear of a southbound 2010 Ford pickup that was turning onto 135th Street around 2:50 p.m. March 7, police said. .

NYPD Highway Patrol investigates the motorcycle accident on Farmers Boulevard in Queens on March 7. (Gardiner Anderson/for the New York Daily News)

Doctors took Augero, 38, to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The victim, who lived in the Rockaways, died at the hospital a week later, on March 14.

The 43-year-old man driving the pickup was not injured and has not been charged.