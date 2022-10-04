Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Armed motorcyclists killed a longtime radio commentator in the metropolis of Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.

Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached him and shot him twice in the head in a Las Pinas City suburb.

The attackers escaped and an investigation is underway to identify and locate them, police said. They said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the attack.

Mabasa, who used the broadcast name Percy Lapid, criticized former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, and his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who was ousted in a pro-democracy of 1986 uprising.

Media watchdogs condemned Mabasa’s murder and said the attack underscores how deadly the Philippines continues to be to journalists.

“The fact that the incident took place in Metro Manila shows how brutal the perpetrators were and how the authorities have failed to protect both journalists and ordinary citizens from harm,” the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said in a statement.

Amnesty International said the attack “carries all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial killing and an attempt to silence critical voices of the government”.

The victim’s family condemned the “brutal and brutal murder” and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Mabasa is the second journalist killed under Marcos Jr., who took office in June. Radio broadcaster Rey Blanco was stabbed to death last month during an altercation in the central province of Negros Oriental. The suspect immediately surrendered to the police.

According to the journalists’ union, since 1986, when Marcos Sr. was deposed, nearly 200 journalists were killed in the Philippines. The group led a protest Tuesday night, calling on the government to do more to stop the killing of journalists.

In 2009, members of a powerful political clan and their men killed 58 people, including 32 media workers, in an execution-style attack in southern Maguindanao province that horrified the world.

The massacre, coupled with a political rivalry, highlighted the dangers faced by journalists in the Philippines, which has many unlicensed weapons, private armies controlled by powerful clans and weak law enforcement, especially in rural areas.

