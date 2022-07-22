Moths use ultrasound to defend against bats

Using artificial intelligence, researchers have discovered what is arguably the largest animal mimicry complex on Earth, changing the way we see, or rather hear, the night sky. Credit: Chandan Singh, CC BY 2.0



While a clear night sky may seem quiet and peaceful to us, empty of everything but stars, this nighttime world is filled with a high-pitched cacophony of sound just beyond our ability to hear. Bats pierce the shadows with ultrasonic pulses that allow them to create an auditory map of their surroundings, which is bad news for moths, one of their favorite foods.

However, not all moths are defenseless prey. Some even emit ultrasonic signals that startle bats into aborting the chase. Many moths that contain bitter toxins avoid capture altogether by producing distinct ultrasonic sounds that alert bats to their foul taste. Others hide in a veil of sonar-jamming noise that makes them hard to find with bat echolocation.

While effective, these types of auditory defense mechanisms in moths are considered relatively rare, known only in tiger moths, hawk moths, and a single species of geometrid moth. But a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that ultrasound-producing moths are much more widespread than previously thought, adding three newly discovered sound-producing organs, eight new subfamilies and possibly thousands of species to the list.

“It’s not just tiger moths and hawk moths that do this. There are tons of moths that create ultrasonic sounds, and we hardly know anything about them,” said senior author Akito Kawahara, a curator at the McGuire Center at the Florida Museum of Natural History. for Lepidoptera & Biodiversity.

The researchers were also interested in how these sounds might converge between moth species. In the same way that non-venomous butterflies mimic the colors and wing patterns of less savory species, moths that don’t have the benefit of built-in toxins can copy the pitch and timbre of truly unsavory relatives.

After collecting and studying thousands of moths for more than a decade in Ecuador, French Guiana, Mozambique and Malaysian Borneo, the researchers spent the last two weeks in Ecuador, recording the alarm calls of every moth they could catch. They then analyzed these recordings with the help of a theoretical physicist and a machine learning algorithm that scrutinized each note, looking for similarities.

The program revealed what other researchers had only guessed until now: Moth species don’t behave like individual composers, each with their own unique calling card and style. Instead, a small number of moths derive their own scores, which other moths seem to replicate in complex acoustic mimicry rings.

Lead author Jesse Barber, a biology professor at Boise State University, says more work is needed to pinpoint the exact nature of these sounds, but he suspects the trailblazing moths at the center of these rings are likely harmful, while the copycats on the fringe are just false advertisers.

“Moths and butterflies together are one of the most diverse groups on Earth, with one of every 10 animals named. If these results come true, it will likely be the largest set of mimicry complexes on Earth,” he said.

These ultrasonic warning systems seem so useful at avoiding bats that they have evolved independently in moths on several separate occasions. In any case, moths transformed another part of their bodies into finely tuned organic instruments.

“Tiger moths have structures called tymbals that nod in and out,” Kawahara said. “Some use structures on their wings, some use their abdomens, while others use modified genitals.”

Several of the various clickers and scrapers that moths use as bat repellents are described for the first time in this study. This includes a type of calpine moth that rubs overlapping ventral shells together, similar to the way crickets make their characteristic chirping sounds. Another species, in a group called the snout moths, makes noise by using a structure similar to a guitar pick between its wings, which is strummed against when the moth flies.

Anti-bat signaling isn’t just limited to moths. Some tiger beetles can create defensive clicks in bats by flapping their wings against their protective shells. Other insect groups, such as katydids, crickets and praying mantis can hear incoming bats, and Barber notes that some have the as-yet-unknown ability to communicate with their pursuers. But with about 40% of insect species currently threatened with extinction, at a rate that overshadows researchers’ ability to discover and name them, he warns of the very real possibility that this ultrasonic symphony may stop before we’ve had a chance to hear it or learn what it is. means .

“These mimicry complexes are probably not just limited to moths,” he said. “The whole tapestry of nocturnal insect life is probably involved, but the opportunity to understand the natural world is passing. So many genera are going to die out that we’re probably in the last golden age of biology. We can still understand how it works.” life unfolded, if we do it now.”

Infrared cameras show that moths have a wide variety of colors

More information:

Jesse R. Barber et al, Anti-bat ultrasound production in moths is global and phylogenetically widespread, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Jesse R. Barber et al, Anti-bat ultrasound production in moths is global and phylogenetically widespread,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2117485119

Provided by the University of Florida





