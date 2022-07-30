Motherwell axe Graham Alexander after European exit to Sligo Rovers just days before new season

Graham Alexander has left Motherwell in the wake of their European defeat to Sligo Rovers.

Well suffered a 2-0 defeat in Ireland on Thursday after their 1-0 home defeat at Fir Park in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

A club statement read: “We bid farewell to manager Graham Alexander today by mutual consent.”

The decision comes two days before Motherwell opens their first-class Premiership campaign to St Mirren.

Alexander’s assistant, Chris Lucketti, has also left.

Chairman Jim McMahon said on the club’s website: “Graham asked to speak to us early Friday morning, and everyone agreed it would be best to change something.

“We asked Graham to turn our fortunes back when he arrived 18 months ago and he did, before a really solid start to his first full season at Fir Park laid the groundwork for what eventually led to a fifth-place finish and European football.

“However, things haven’t gone well for a while in 2022 and while the timing isn’t ideal, we hope that a change will give everyone new impetus ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I would like to sincerely thank Graham and Chris for all their hard work and efforts and I wish them every success in their future careers.”

Alexander took the reins in January 2021 and Motherwell racked up more Premiership points over the course of the calendar year than anyone outside of Celtic and Rangers.

But Well struggled after the sale of Tony Watt to Dundee United in early 2022, playing 12 league games without a win before beating St Mirren on 2 April.

They cleared the top six a week later thanks to Ricki Lamie’s equalizing goal at Livingston well into stoppage time and victories over Ross County and Hearts sealed fifth place and a European spot.

However, a poor performance at Sligo cost Motherwell a third-round draw with Viking Stavanger and Alexander had lost the support of the vast majority of fans, many of whom have criticized his style, tactics and team selections in recent months.

Alexander said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Motherwell and leave with nothing but good wishes for the club in the future.

“I am proud that we came in with the joint lower half of the Premiership and are leaving 18 months later after first securing our Premiership status and then qualifying for Europe in our first full season. Our scoring at that time is only behind Rangers and Celtic.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has worked so hard with us and for the support I have received from Alan Burrows, Jim McMahon and the board of directors. It was a pleasure to represent Motherwell Football Club.”