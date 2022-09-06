Mothers-to-be should eat fish twice a week to help baby’s development, study suggests

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pregnant women should eat at least two servings of fish a week and no longer be advised to avoid certain species, a government-backed study suggests.

Current warnings to limit intakes of mercury-rich fish are causing confusion and making mothers-to-be completely avoid the food “just to be safe,” researchers warn.

This means they are more likely to harm their baby’s development by depriving them of important nutrients, such as long-chain fatty acids, iodine, vitamin D, and selenium.

Scientists from the University of Bristol examined data from 4,131 pregnant women in the UK whose offspring was followed throughout childhood.

Current warnings to limit intake of mercury-rich fish cause confusion and make mothers-to-be avoid the food completely ‘just to be safe’, researchers warn

The mercury levels were measured in the mother’s blood and in the umbilical cord tissue. Analysis found no adverse association between higher maternal mercury levels and cognitive development in babies whose mothers ate fish, with experts believing that the nutrients in the food protect against the metal.

In addition, babies born to mothers who ate fish tended to have higher IQs and performed better in math and science tests.

The NHS website says that pregnant women should eat no more than two servings of fatty fish and no more than two tuna steaks per week. It also says to ‘avoid’ swordfish and raw shellfish, adding: ‘Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid some types of fish and limit the amount they eat of some others. This is due to the amount of mercury and pollutants that some fish may contain. Eating too much mercury can harm your unborn baby.’

In the journal NeuroToxicology, co-author Dr Caroline Taylor wrote: ‘We found that maternal mercury levels during pregnancy are unlikely to adversely affect the development of the child, provided the mother eats fish.

“If she didn’t eat fish, there was evidence that her mercury level could have a harmful effect on the child.” The study was funded by the UK Medical Research Council and the UK Wellcom Trust.