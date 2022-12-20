Mother’s sons decorate their Christmas tree themselves after their father’s cancer diagnosis

A mother who put off decorating for the holidays after her husband was diagnosed with cancer was moved to tears by the Christmas tree her young sons had decorated themselves.

Sheena Schuber, 38, of Tinley Park, Illinois, opened up to the heartwarming moment in an interview with Todaysaying her husband Nick Schuber, 35, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Nov. 5.

The mom explained that her family “usually goes all out for Christmas,” and that Nick even dresses up as Santa, but she “didn’t have the drive” this holiday season.

Then her sons AJ, seven, and Michael, three, decided to take over.

“The kids asked me every day,” she said of putting up their Christmas decor.

Sheena admitted that she used to be “a little OCD” about their decorations, but she decided to let them do their own thing this year.

AJ and Michael got to work hanging elf ornaments from the front of the tree, though they skipped the back and were not tall enough to decorate the top.

The end result wasn’t perfect, but their effort meant everything to their parents, who were moved by the gesture.

“We cried when we saw it and thought, ‘Wow, the kids are handling this much better than we are,'” Sheena told Today.

The Schuber family has a tough year ahead of them, but Nick’s diagnosis has given them a new perspective this Christmas.

“When we ask the kids what they want for Christmas, they just say that all they want is ‘Jesus fix up daddy,'” the mother said.

