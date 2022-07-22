Mother’s horror as little girl is kicked out of Gladstone Hospital with concussion due to Covid

The mother of a three-year-old toddler who was denied treatment for a serious concussion because she tested positive for Covid has redoubled her criticism of the hospital on breakfast television.

Deborah Reeves appeared on the Today Show on Friday to recall the traumatic experience of taking her daughter Wynta to Gladstone Hospital in central Queensland around noon on Sunday after falling from a kitchen bar stool and hitting her head violently.

As Ms Reeves told Daily Mail Australia yesterday, Wynta received no treatment for her head injury on arrival at the hospital.

Instead, the ailing toddler had to take two Covid tests.

‘I was shocked. I was shocked. I thought we were here for a head injury, not Covid,” Ms Reeves told the Today Show.

Three-year-old Wynta (pictured the day after her fall) was sent home from Gladstone Hospital untreated after falling from a kitchen bar stool and suffering a concussion

Wynta first had a rapid antigen test, which was negative, before senior doctors decided to run a PCR test, which came back positive.

After the second Covid test, Wynta was sent away from the hospital with no specific treatment for her head injury.

“I’m so upset, I really feel like her head injury should have trumped a Covid test,” Ms Reeves said.

“She fell off a chair and got Covid.

“At no point did anyone look at my daughter’s head injury.

“I am disgusted by the medical system. My daughter could have died and all they cared about was their positive Covid test.”

Wynta (pictured in the ambulance) was taken to hospital by ambulance and was unable to recognize her mother but received no treatment and was sent home after a second Covid test showed a positive result

Ms Reeves said doctors had not allowed her to see her daughter’s Covid test result, and the positive diagnosis was later stated on her letter of discharge.

Although she did not dispute the result, Ms. Reeves said she was frustrated that she was not being able to access the information.

“We weren’t worried about any other symptoms or Covid symptoms… it was just the fall, and when they left us alone and said we could come home, I stood there for 10 minutes and just thought, ‘Now we do.” ?’ Mrs Reeves said on Today

“And then no one was around. I have not seen another nurse or another doctor. There was just no one to be seen, so I packed up our things and went home.’

Mrs. Reeves said she was speechless by the ordeal.

“They weren’t interested in the head injury. I think we need to go back to treating the issues that need to be treated, not just panicking about Covid first and foremost,” she said.

In little Wynta’s letter of discharge obtained by Daily Mail Australia, hospital staff noted she had a head injury but said it was “deemed neurologically unremarkable”.

Wynta’s letter of discharge (above) admits toddler suffered head injury and states she has been diagnosed with Covid

Monica Seth, director of Gladstone Hospital, said she was “happy to meet Wynta’s mother.”

“Due to patient privacy, I cannot publicly respond to an individual case. We are always looking to improve our service where possible and would like to meet with Wynta’s mother to discuss her concerns, which can be arranged by contacting Gladstone Hospital’s Patient Liaison Services,” Ms Seth said.

“Gladstone Hospital’s emergency department is well staffed.”

Ms Reeves said she called 13HEALTH, a Queensland health telephone service, who said her daughter probably had a concussion.

She also contacted the family’s primary care physician, who also agreed with the concussion diagnosis.

Five days after the fall, Wynta is still listless and has bruises on her forehead.

Wynta still has bruises on her forehead five days after her fall (above) but did not receive treatment at Gladstone Hospital after showing symptoms of a concussion

Ms Reeves said she had her own run-in with Gladstone Hospital in 2020 when she developed a bilateral pulmonary embolism – a blood clot that blocks blood flow to the lungs.

“It’s a bad hospital,” she said.

“They isolated me for 12 hours without treatment while waiting for a Covid test result.

“I told them I already had three, but they wouldn’t listen.

“Something really has to be done.”

Gladstone Hospital has faced a series of critical staff shortages in recent years, with the region’s 60,000 residents forced to travel over an hour to Rockhampton to receive basic treatments such as plastering fractures.

On Monday, mothers-to-be were warned that Gladstone Hospital’s maternity ward is on ‘bypass’, meaning women in labor will have to drive to Rockhampton to reach proper birthing facilities.

The bypass is the result of a shortage of midwives