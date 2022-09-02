Mother woke up to find her partner of 20 years raping her and learnt he filmed his attacks

A mother has revealed her horror when she learned that her 20-year-old partner had recorded hundreds of videos of him raping her in her sleep.

Deborah Hinkley, 41, from North Wales, was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her partner Curtis Mackenzie, 46, in assaults he filmed and saved on a USB device.

“You saw him lift my eyelid as I grinned, to show how indifferent I was,” she recalls from the videos. “When I had to identify myself in it, it felt like I was identifying my own dead body.”

Police discovered 1,300 videos of Mackenzie assaulting Mrs Hinkley on the couch, taken over several years.

Deborah Hinkley, 41, from North Wales, was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her partner Curtis Mackenzie, 46, in assaults he filmed and saved on a USB device in their childhood home

Deborah Hinkley, pictured, woke up one night when her husband raped her while on holiday in Amsterdam. Police later found 1,300 videos he filmed of his attacks

Mackenzie was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison last November after being convicted of 12 rapes and nine charges.

Ms. Hinkley, who shares three children with Mackenzie and has a daughter from a previous relationship, first discovered one of the videos in 2012, when she flipped through Mackenzie’s phone looking for photos of their daughters.

She explained, “Over the years, Curtis and I had date night every Friday. The girls went to their grandparents and we went out to eat and drink.

“Normally I had quite a bit to drink, so when we got home I often passed out on the couch.”

Thinking back to the moment she found the video, she added, “I realized he raped me. I took it after one of our date nights.’

The couple broke up briefly in 2012 when Deborah found a video on Curtis’ phone of him raping her, but just weeks later discovered she was pregnant with their youngest child.

Curtis and Deborah, who had been together for 20 years, share two daughters and a son. Deborah has an older daughter from a previous relationship

Mrs. Hinckley and Mackenzie first met as friends in college in 1999. Deborah, then 18 years old, was in a relationship and was pregnant.

A year after the birth of her oldest daughter, Deborah separated from her partner and grew closer to Mackenzie.

“By the end of that year, we were a couple,” recalls Deborah. The couple moved in together in April 2001 and Mackenzie embraced the role of her daughter’s stepfather.

The couple built a family together and had two daughters of their own in 2009.

But in 2012, Ms. Hinckley opened Mackenzie’s phone, looking for a photo of their girls, and was horrified to find a video he’d made of him raping her while she was sleeping.

Deborah (right in Amsterdam) finally took Curtis back six months after the birth of their son when he swore he hadn’t knowingly raped her in her sleep

Deborah (pictured with the couple’s second daughter in 2009) said she often fell asleep on the couch after her Friday night dates with Curtis.

The mother of four said she “felt sick” on seeing the video and confronted Mackenzie, to which he replied that he didn’t realize she was asleep at the time.

Mrs. Hinckley didn’t accept his apology and kicked her partner out of the family home – but weeks later she realized she was pregnant with their third child.

During the pregnancy, Mackenzie begged her to take him back, but she refused. Then, six months after giving birth to their son in May 2013, she decided to give him another chance.

“I didn’t want to break up the family and Curtis convinced me it was an honest mistake and he really thought I was awake,” she said. ‘It went great again for a few years.’

But four years later, her worries started creeping in again.

“I often woke up at night when Curtis jumped off me,” Deborah recalled. “He said he was looking for a phone charger and always had an excuse. I had a horrible feeling.’

Deborah said she ‘felt sick’ after waking up on a trip to Amsterdam to find Curtis, pictured together, on top of her, raping her in her sleep

One night, while on vacation in Amsterdam in 2019, Deborah woke up to find that Mackenzie was raping her.

‘I was hysterical. He just shrugged,’ she said. “That was my breaking point.”

When they returned home, she ended her relationship with Mackenzie and reported him to the police in October 2020.

After police raided Mackenzie’s home, they found a USB stick that, upon inspection, contained 1,300 videos of him raping Deborah on the couch over several years.

In November 2021, Curtis Mackenzie pleaded guilty to 12 charges of rape and 9 assault on Deborah. He was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in Cardiff Crown Court.

Deborah added, “His sentence wasn’t long enough. I still feel so violated. I was with Curtis for almost 20 years and we had a family. How could he do this to me?’

She added: “I’m afraid to tell our children.”