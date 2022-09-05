Mother whose five-month-old daughter died after being violently shaken wants tougher sentences

A mother whose daughter died after being shaken by her grandfather recalls the “wakeful nightmare” when she called for tougher sentences for child murderers.

Jade Davis’ five-month-old daughter, Rose Whelan, was left brain dead after Richard Loasby, 41, shook her while babysitting in Northampton in December 2018.

Loasby initially told Jade, 24, his stepdaughter, that Rose had ‘choked’ herself on some milk. However, it soon became clear that the baby had been deliberately attacked.

“I wasn’t allowed in the room at first,” Jade said, remembering her arrival at the hospital. “Ten minutes later I went in and saw her hooked up to pagers. Her eyes were closed and she looked lifeless.’

Rose died a few hours later in her mother’s arms.

“We only had three hours to say goodbye to our girl,” Jade continued, speaking on behalf of her partner Adam Whelan, 29, and herself. ‘I can’t describe what it felt like. It was like being in a waking nightmare.’

Jade Davis’ five-month-old daughter, Rose Whelan, pictured, was left brain dead after Richard Loasby, 41, shook her while babysitting in Northampton in December 2018

Jade Davies and Adam Whelan pictured with baby Rose, aged five, at her christening the week before her death in 2018

Richard Loasby, pictured, violently shook baby Rose and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Jade had seen Loasby as a “father figure” and trusted him to take care of her children

Loasby was sentenced to six years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. He will be released in 2024.

Before the attack, Jade had seen Loasby as a father figure after he first came into her life when she was just 10 years old.

She explained: “Growing up, my real father wasn’t in the picture, so after Richard and my mother got together, he quickly became a father figure to me.

“He treated me like his and Rose was such a happy baby and loved Richard. She giggled when he held her and he gave her a big hug when I visited.’

Being a father herself, Jade never doubted his ability to care for her two children.

In December 2018, Rose asked Loasby to babysit Rose while she went to bingo with her mother. Jade’s partner, Adam Whelan, a truck driver, was at work.

But just 30 minutes later, Jade got a panicky phone call.

Baby Rose, pictured as a newborn, died in December 2018. Before the attack, Loasby seemed to adore his granddaughter and enjoy “scooping” her up for cuddles

She said: Richard told me he gave Rose a bottle and she choked on the milk and wasn’t breathing.

“I didn’t realize what he was saying. He said I had to go to the hospital because he called an ambulance.’

When Jade arrived at the emergency room at Northampton General Hospital, Rose was taken away as medics fought to save her life.

A nurse explained that Rose had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Jade said, “She told me they suspected Rose had been attacked. But I insisted they were wrong. After all, as far as I knew, she’d just choked on some milk.’

Shortly after, police and child services showed up and interviewed Jade, her mother and Adam.

“We were told we couldn’t see Rose and that we were effectively treated as suspects,” she continued. “My only concern was to be there for my little girl.”

Rose was taken to Nottingham Children’s Hospital where she was placed in intensive care.

Jade and Adam have started a petition together calling for tougher sentences for child murderers. They are aiming for 10,000 signatures, the threshold for a petition to get a response from the government. Pictured left, Jade

Jade recalls, “When we arrived, a counselor took us to a side room and explained that Rose had no chance of survival and there was nothing they could do.

“He said she was brain dead. Adam and I couldn’t accept it and begged them to keep her alive. I couldn’t understand how a baby choking on some milk would kill them.’

Meanwhile, Loasby was arrested for GBH while the police continued their investigation.

A few hours later, Jade and Adam were taken to a private room to say goodbye to their daughter. Rose’s life support machine was turned off and she died in her mother’s arms.

A few days later, the police shared the results of the autopsy with the couple, explaining that Rose had suffered a massive hemorrhage and they suspected it was the result of severe shaking.

Jade said, “They told us that Richard had been arrested on suspicion of murder. We were all in total shock. I couldn’t believe my stepfather would kill my daughter. But it was there in black and white.’

Two years after Rose’s death, in November 2020, Loasby admitted to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years and four months in prison at Northampton Crown Court.

He never revealed why he hurt five-month-old Rose.

Now Jade and Adam have started a petition calls for tougher sentences for child murderers. They are aiming for 10,000 signatures, the threshold for a petition to get a response from the government.

Mother of two, Jade, said, “My helpless baby girl lost her life through senseless violence. Yet in two years my stepfather will be free to live off him. Where’s the justice for Rose?

‘Six years isn’t enough. We want tougher sentences to reflect the heinous crime of manslaughter against victims under 18.

“Currently, the minimum sentence for certain manslaughter cases is one year. It’s not enough to take a child’s life.

“We’d like to see a change in the law to make sure monsters like Richard get the punishment they deserve.”

She added: Rose’s life has been stolen and he is allowed to roam free after three years. I will never be able to hold my little girl again.

“Rose was in the care of a trusted relative and he hurt a helpless child and never explained why. There is no justice for Rose and Richard has destroyed our family.”

To sign the petition, go to: Raise minimum sentence for anyone convicted of child manslaughter – Petitions (parliament.uk)