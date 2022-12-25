Mother who was told her baby had died gives birth after ‘gut feeling’ told her doctors they were wrong

A mother celebrates the birth of her ‘Christmas miracle’ after being wrongly told that her baby had died in the womb.

Hannah Cole, 27, was admitted the Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI) after her water broke early at 20 weeks.

Doctors told her the next day that the baby had died after they couldn’t detect a heartbeat and booked Hannah into an induced labour.

But a “gut feeling” that her son was still alive encouraged Hannah to ask the hospital for a final scan and that’s when the doctors found a heartbeat again.

Hannah Cole, 27, celebrates the birth of her ‘Christmas miracle’ Oakley Cole-Fowler (pictured), who was born prematurely in October

Oakley Cole-Fowler was eventually born on only 24 weeks and three days on October 30 – weighing 780 grams.

The hospital bosses have apologized to the family for “the suffering and fear caused”.

Hannah said: ‘It was stressful and with ups and downs.

“He was in ICU. He’s been absolutely brilliant.

‘I’m just relieved. It’s been a rollercoaster. He’s my Christmas miracle.’

Oakley is in the hospital until at least his original due date of February 9, 2023.

Hannah, from Wibsey, West Yorkshire, described Oakley as a ‘little fighter’ and said it was a rollercoaster for a few months.

Little Oakley underwent surgery when he was just eight days old after being diagnosed with necrotizing enterocolitis, in which tissues in the gut become inflamed and die.

He also got an ostomy bag and is due for new surgeries next spring.

Hannah said, “Hopefully we can get him home in a few months.

“I’m feeling a little lost right now because he’s not home.”

The young mom explained that while Oakley was once on a ventilator, he’s now breathing without any help and has “progressed in leaps and bounds.”

She added, “I can’t wait to get him home and we can be a normal family.”

Hannah has complained to BRI about the treatment she received during her pregnancy with Oakley.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed an investigation into the events surrounding her October scans has now been completed.

A spokesperson said: ‘We have completed our investigation which is now being shared with Ms Cole.

“We would like to congratulate her and her family on the birth of Oakley and wish the family well on his long neonatal journey.”

In October, Sarah Hollins, Director of Midwifery at Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘On behalf of the Trust, I would like to offer my sincerest apologies for the distress and anguish Ms Cole has caused in relation to the treatment and care received. during her current pregnancy.’