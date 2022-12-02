Mother who took her baby to 27C heat and left it there with a fractured skull, while she was out shopping is now in jail

A cannabis-smoking mother who left her baby at home to die in temperatures of 27°C with a skull fracture while she went shopping has been sentenced to prison.

Stacey Davis, 35, left her one-year-old son Ethan Davis alone in his cot for two hours while she ran some errands and visited a park near her home in Melksham, Wiltshire, in June 2018.

Ethan was trapped in a warm room with all windows closed and no fans running as temperatures soared.

Davis, who regularly smoked cannabis around her son, then checked on him for at least half an hour after he returned to the property. Instead, she started texting a friend, a court heard.

Stacey Davis (pictured outside Salisbury Crown Court) has been sentenced to two years in prison for child abuse

The mother left her one-year-old son Ethan Davis alone in his bed for two hours while she ran errands and visited a park near her home in Melksham, Wiltshire.

Ethan (pictured) was trapped in a warm room with no open windows or fans as temperatures soared

When she finally entered Ethan’s room, she found him lifeless and unresponsive in his bed.

The child was rushed to hospital on June 27, 2018, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Davis appeared in Salisbury Crown Court yesterday to be sentenced, having previously pleaded guilty to an offense of child abuse. She was jailed for two years.

Simon Jones, prosecutor, told the court that an autopsy showed Ethan suffered a significant head injury — a six-inch fracture to the skull — but the cause of death has not been determined.

In a police interview, Davis told detectives that her son fell out of a door and hit his head — and despite the swelling, bruising, and obvious distress, she failed to get him to the hospital.

Mr Jones said: ‘Any reasonable parent would have noticed the distress and sought medical attention.’

Forensic investigator Nicola Anderson also determined that there was a lot of cannabis in Ethan’s hair.

She said this was consistent with Davis regularly smoking the drug around Ethan.

But Davis representative Mark Ashley argued that her case was a “classic example of postpartum depression.”

Ethan was born prematurely by cesarean section and required colon surgery immediately after birth, resulting in a two-month hospital stay.

Mr. Ashley told the court that Davis was having relationship problems, financial problems and was struggling to bond with Ethan.

She did not often visit him in the hospital and blamed the inability to get lifts from relatives.

Mr. Ashley added: “Not only was she suffering from it, she was handling it the wrong way – she was smoking cannabis.”

But Judge Parkes KC then stepped in and said, “It was incredibly stupid, go out and do it.”

Davis, who regularly smoked cannabis around her son, checked on him for at least half an hour after he returned to the property

Forensic investigator Nicola Anderson also determined that there was a lot of cannabis in Ethan’s hair

Mr Ashley also said Davis was afraid to take Ethan to hospital with an injury after social services had previously taken him out of care due to a suspected broken leg.

Ethan was returned to her care when it was found that the injury was nonexistent and there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.

He told the court that Davis worked with Turning Point to reduce her cannabis use, but smoked this week because of her “particularly high stress level.”

Mr Ashley asked the judge to consider a suspended sentence and added: ‘Everyone involved is trying to rebuild their lives, she’s trying to rebuild hers.

“The case has been hanging over her head for years, she is very worried about the arrest.”

But Judge Parkes KC described Davis’s behavior as “deeply selfish” before sentencing her to two years in prison.

He told the defendant, “There is no evidence that you or his father caused Ethan’s death, there is no suggestion that you did. The sad fact is that you failed very badly in your duty to Ethan as his mother.

“He suffered a six-inch skull fracture one to three weeks before his death, probably as a result of a blunt impact with considerable force.

“You didn’t seek medical attention for the head injury. Any normal parent would put the child’s health above all else. It is clear that you have failed him twice, including the day of this death.

“This is compounded by the fact that it happened twice. You left Ethan alone in his bed in a room with a closed window. At one point you sat on a bench and took it with you [a child] to the park and went to a shop.

‘You took your car to the car wash on your way back. It’s pretty obvious you weren’t in a hurry.

“What’s especially terrible about this episode is that you spent half an hour on the phone sending and receiving messages [when you arrived home]until you went to check on Ethan.

“You hadn’t seen him in nearly three hours, checked.”