Mother who thought her son was dead after he went missing a decade ago in France discovers he’s alive

A mother who assumed her son was dead when he went missing more than a decade ago celebrated a “Christmas miracle” after discovering he is alive and well.

Joyce Curtis believed her son Nicholas had died because she had not seen or heard from him since 2010.

The last she knew, he was hitchhiking through France and Spain, but due to Covid, she thought Nicholas had contracted the disease and lost his life.

The heartbroken mother even ‘grieved for him’. But on December 19, she received a phone call informing her that her son was alive and in a hospital in the south of France.

‘I can’t believe it,’ he said. ‘I thought with Covid and everything that happened, I thought he was dead. I felt sorry for him.

“When I got the call to say he was alive, I was just shocked. All I did was cry all day.

“This just made my Christmas happy, especially since my husband died in June.

‘It’s like that movie ‘Miracle on 34th Street’. It’s like a miracle.

I had resigned myself to the fact that he had died. I really thought that and I think everyone thought the same.

Nicholas left his hometown of Glasgow, Lanarkshire, in the mid-2000s to travel across Europe after losing his job as a carpenter.

He told his mother that he had been hitchhiking and Joyce believes that he spent some time living on the streets of Paris.

She decided to report him missing in 2009, as she hadn’t heard from her son ‘for years’.

A year later, Joyce was contacted by the British consulate in Paris to notify him that Nicholas had been admitted to a hospital in France.

She then flew to visit him with her husband, but that would be the last time she would see or hear from him for over a decade.

Joyce said: ‘I received a letter in 2010 to say that Nicholas was in a hospital in France.

“He had been missing for a while by then.

I had already reported him missing here in Glasgow the year before after not hearing from him in years and years.

‘My husband and I went to visit him and it was very good to see him.

We were going to take him home, but for some reason, I don’t know why, he just disappeared again.

“They were sending him home and they told me they would put him on a flight.

I was expecting him at his Glasgow home at a certain time. I worked at the Hospital General del Sur at that time. I was waiting for him to come home and there was no sign.

“When I visited him in France, I bought him some shoes and things like that so he could have clothes to travel home.

I was waiting at work. But she never came home. I remember she was pouring with rain that day.

I called all the airports to see if he had gotten on a flight, but nothing.

‘We never heard from him again. That was the last I heard from him until Monday.

Joyce received the shocking news that he was alive when the British consulate contacted her to alert her that he had been admitted to a French hospital for the second time.

“I spoke to him on the phone. He looks healthy. ‘I asked him: ‘Are you coming home Nikky?’ And he said, “Yes.”

I can’t imagine what he’s been through. I just need to take him home.

Nicholas now plans to return home, but Joyce is eager to travel to France to see him.

She said: ‘I’m not building my hopes up yet until I get him home.

“I hope I can even go to France with my daughter before then so I can see him.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British man in France and providing assistance to his family.”

We are in contact with the local authorities.