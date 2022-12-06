Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple is losing her sight

A mother of five has admitted she regrets not heeding her seven-year-old daughter’s warning that she could go blind if she had her eyeballs tattooed – because she is now losing her sight.

Law student Anaya Peterson was inspired by ‘blue-eyed dragon’ Amber Luke, an Australian model who had her eyes tinted blue in 2019 – before going temporarily blind for three weeks.

Anaya, who is 32 and from Belfast, was hospitalized by the eye change and faces permanent blindness following a suspected reaction to the eyeball ink

The mother, who also has a split tongue and facial tattoos, now says she would have liked to do things differently.

The body modification fanatic had her right eye tattooed blue in July 2020, and despite headaches and dry eyes as “part of the healing process,” decided to have her left eye painted purple in December of that year.

After months without complications, Anaya was shocked to wake up last August with “swollen” eyelids as if her “face had been blown up with air” and looked like she had done “five rounds with Mike Tyson.”

As the swelling continued to worsen, Anaya presented to the hospital’s emergency room after the prescribed antibiotics failed to reduce the “severe inflammation.”

Anaya for her body modifications. The 37-year-old student has now expressed her regret about undergoing the eye-staining procedure in both eyes

Anaya claims her daughter India (pictured) was never on board with the unusual tattoo because she feared her mother would ‘go blind’

The tattoo enthusiast was put on “medication through an IV” for three days before having a biopsy performed on her problematic eyeball the following day.

Anaya claims her daughter India was never on board with the unusual tattoo because she was afraid her mother would “go blind” – which she is now dealing with now that her eyesight is deteriorating.

Anaya said, “I was just about to get one [eye tattoo] first because I thought that if I go blind, at least I’ll have the other eye. I should have stayed with that.

“My daughter told me I didn’t want to do that [the tattoo] ask, ‘what if you go blind?’ She wasn’t into it at all.

Inspiration: Model Amber Luke is known as the “blue-eyed dragon” for her painted blue eyes. Luke previously described negative comments from people about how she has “ruined” her looks (pictured right pre-modification in 2017) as “disturbing”

‘Mine [top] eyelid started to swell and my lower eyelid started to swell.

‘It kept getting worse and worse. I looked like I had done ten rounds with Mike Tyson.

“I have taken the option to go [to hospital] myself. They operated on me and took samples from my eye.

“They couldn’t have done it while I was awake, I would have been an absolute nightmare, so they put me to sleep.

“I just wanted to look at home [TV] to be honest. I can’t even put it into words. It was not fun at all.

“It was traumatizing to experience. I just remember thinking, I’m not doing that sh*t again, with that eye tattoo. I certainly won’t do that again.’

Though Anaya left hospital surgery “on the mend,” the ordeal has left the parent regretting her choice to follow in the footsteps of alternate Aussie Amber Luke.

Anaya has been told by ophthalmologists that she is now at a very high risk of contracting glaucoma, and her vision is already deteriorating, with her vision clouded by ‘hundreds of thousands of floaters’.

The student claims that she is supported by her university and that she receives applications to facilitate reading, as well as guidance.

Anaya still maintains a positive attitude, claiming that the negative comments she gets online about her alternate looks are just normal.

Anaya said, “I’ve recovered a little bit — on the outside, it’s recovered. It’s just inside. I’m actually about to go blind.

“I don’t have a 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance I can’t see features on faces.

“If I hadn’t gotten my eyeballs tattooed, I wouldn’t have this problem. Even today I woke up with more floaters in my eyes. And that is dangerous.

“I can’t get those eye tattoos off. I will always have this problem. So I actually think as I get older it’s just best to let me go blind.

“When I’m 60 or 70, I don’t want to go to the ophthalmologist every two or three days.

“If I could go back in time, I would have done a black one [eye tattoo] and left it. I would have done a black one. Absolute.

“I tell my daughter not to worry about anyone else’s opinion because they are just regular people like you.

“You have positive comments and negative comments, but the negative comments always overshadow the positive ones.”

Influencer Amber Luke has also discussed the negative impact of her blue-painted eyes on her daily life, saying in August that she faces discrimination in public and in the workplace as a result of her alternate appearance.

She said she spent $250,000 on tattoos, piercings and surgeries to achieve this, but says people’s comments in public about her aesthetic can often be “disturbing.”

“Everyone has their own opinion of what beauty is,” she said. “You see these cultures [where people] stretch their necks, their ears, their lips. But at the end of the day, we’re all entitled to our opinion and that’s okay,” she said.

“But what gets to me is when someone expresses their opinion against me in public and comes up to me and says, ‘Oh, you’re ugly,’ or, ‘You’ve ruined yourself.'”

She continued, “It’s very disturbing to know that people have such strong opinions and can just express them without any repercussions.”

Luke has urged people to make informed decisions before undergoing the body modification procedure: “I would highly recommend and suggest that you do an enormous amount of research.

“Make sure you ask the performers about the failed fare — the procedures that went wrong. I would personally also recommend mentally preparing yourself for seeing a needle in your eyeball. The fear is enormous.’

