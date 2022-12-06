Mother who suffered food poisoning while on holiday said she was left ‘fearing for her own life’ after diarrhoea.

A British mother of a child has claimed she contracted food poisoning while on a luxury holiday in the Dominican Republic, which left her with severe diarrhea that left her in fear for her life.

Samantha Broadbent, 49, an administrator from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, was vacationing with son Ben at Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort – a partner hotel of holiday company TUI. They left on August 7 to celebrate his graduation from elementary school.

But on the day they were due to fly home from their £4,500 trip, Aug. 21, she claims she started having painful cramps and severe diarrhea – and was worried she’d be in hospital 3,000 miles from home.

Although they made it to their flight, Samantha’s condition worsened and she spent 48 hours in hospital when they got home after Ben called an ambulance. She claims doctors told her she had contracted the Shigella virus, a form of food poisoning that can only be transmitted through food.

She claims she was left with “embarrassing” toilet urges that make her embarrassed to go out after eating dairy. Samantha also said she requested compensation from TUI over the phone, but claims they offered £100 in cash or a £200 voucher, which she declined.

Samantha explained, “I was so scared and I wasn’t sure how my son would fare if I was in a hospital more than 3,000 miles from home.

‘Fortunately we were able to catch our flight, but when I got home I became seriously ill and my temperature went through the roof.

“I was talking gibberish and the stomach cramps were like I was in labor – I was always on and off the toilet too.”

Her son dialed 999 and she was taken to hospital in an ambulance shortly after.

She spent 48 hours on several IVs of medication and oxygen and then was allowed to go home.

Samantha claims doctors told her she contracted a “serious illness” with many “long-term side effects,” which they diagnosed as the Shigella virus, a form of food poisoning.

She has claimed that this can only be transmitted through food. The bacterial infection, which causes a range of symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps, can in rare cases lead to a life-threatening blood infection.

The 49-year-old claims her ordeal was caused by food poisoning from the meals the family ate at the hotel, but her son was unaffected.

Samantha said that because she booked an all-inclusive trip, she only ate at restaurants around the complex, but she described the food as “peat standard.”

The 49-year-old claimed: ‘We were put on tables that were dirty and had no clean cutlery, plates or glasses.

‘We ate steak, fruit, pasta and salads, but everything was of such poor quality and did not taste good.

‘Most of the food wasn’t hot enough and tasted kind of funny, especially the meat, which we stopped eating because of the strange taste and smell.

‘I booked the hotel because the water park looked fantastic, as did the clear blue sea.

“All I wanted was a Caribbean holiday to celebrate my son finishing school.”

She claims she was left “embarrassed” to leave the house because of her toilet urges. Samantha says they occur when she consumes dairy and says that was not the case before. In the photo: her food on vacation

She claims she was left “embarrassed” to leave the house because of her toilet urges. Samantha says they occur when she consumes dairy and says that was not the case before.

Samantha added, “It’s hard not to know what each day will be like as some are fine and some are really not.

“Traveling abroad will be very difficult and this is something I enjoy doing with my son as it is our time together – especially with how much I work.

“I really don’t know if I’ll ever be ‘good’ again. I urge everyone to avoid this hotel at all costs, read the negative reviews and believe them.

“This trip has been horrible from start to finish – it’s been a living nightmare.”

It is a highly rated hotel but has multiple reviews discussing the quality of the food as not ‘too great’, although many others believe the food on offer is ‘great’.

A TUI spokesperson said: ‘We are really sorry to hear that Ms Broadbent was not happy with her experience, and we want to reassure her that we take these matters incredibly seriously.

“As a global company, we are committed to ensuring that our customers and colleagues feel that TUI is an inclusive environment and always feel welcome with us.

“We are urgently investigating Ms. Broadbent’s allegations at the hotel.

“We can also confirm that there are currently no known cases of illness in this hotel.”