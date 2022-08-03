Mother who met her boyfriend in Morrisons during lockdown claims he has up to 100 erections a DAY

One woman who claims her boyfriend has up to 100 erections a day said he gets excited “everywhere” they go.

Vikki Brown, 31, and her partner Lucas Martins, 39, met at Morrisons supermarket in 2020 – and from then on, Vikki claimed there was “no rest” from his constant excitement.

Whether it’s a restaurant, the gym or just a trip to the shops, Vikki, a Stoke-on-Trent health professional, claimed that her boyfriend is always ready to go – and it’s not always particularly convenient.

The mother even said that Lucas’ high sex drive often cuts into her own time and that she tends to fall behind on chores and errands.

Vikki said, ‘From the beginning until now, wherever we are, he can have an erection, it’s up to fifty to a hundred times a day.

‘All we have to do is watch a movie, walk down the street or go to friends for coffee and he has an erection.

“Sometimes it’s embarrassing, but he just laughs about it.”

Lucas only had eyes for Vikki from the first time they met, and he went out of his way to win her over.

Vikki said: ‘We met in my favorite supermarket Morrisons from my childhood – I was in my uniform with wet hair and a mask on and as we lined up he walked around the corner with a huge piece of fillet steak in his basket. and said, “Wow, aren’t you beautiful”.

“We got to talking and I turned down three coffee dates in the beginning because I was so happy to be alone – we would never have met unless we met in Morrisons.”

Constant and Prolonged Erections: What Is Priapism? Although Lucas has been told in this case that his frequent erections are not a medical problem, some men suffer from a health condition called priapism. The condition causes a prolonged, sometimes painful erection that has nothing to do with sexual stimulation. Priapism is more common in certain groups, for example, people with sickle cell disease. There are two types of priapism: ischemic and non-ischemic. Ischemic priapism is considered a medical emergency because it traps blood in the penis and can stop oxygen supply to the tissue in the penis. It is usually quite painful. Non-ischemic priapism is usually characterized by a persistent erection that is not painful. If you think you may be suffering from non-ischemic priapism, the NHS recommends walking, drinking plenty of water, taking a warm shower or bath and trying to urinate. Source: NHS, Mayo Clinic

After initially being apprehensive following a breakup with her children’s father several years earlier, Vikki eventually agreed to date Lucas and the pair have been in a solid relationship ever since – but she admitted his issue made things difficult. can make.

“Throughout the relationship, he’s always had an erection — in shops, restaurants, the gym — there’s no rest at all and I was just wondering if there are any other couples who are the same.

“It’s the same in bed, he can go to sleep with an erection and wake up with an erection, even if he’s working night shifts, nothing changes at all.

“It’s everywhere we are – we can have a very normal everyday conversation like ‘are we going to climb this mountain next weekend’ and he has an erection.”

Despite reporting the matter to a doctor, Lucas has been told it’s not a medical issue — and he says it never happened before meeting Vikki.

Although the couple don’t live together, they spend a lot of time together, which is enough for Lucas to get excited.

Vikki said, “I can come down the stairs and walk past the glass door and be in the next room and it still happens.

“I’ve talked to him about it and he’s always believed in getting along well with his wife and wife-to-be – he says it will make the relationship closer and I believe so, he just wants me always.”

Lucas, who works in management, said he thinks his constant erections are “natural” when Vikki is by his side.

He said: ‘I have a wonderful woman next to me – she is a goddess, she only has to look at me and talk to me and it makes me hungry.

“When we first started I said I’m happy with it, as long as we get along in every way we’ll be fine – and after a year where most couples would go extinct, months and years go by. over and we get hungrier for each other.

“As long as that pheromone and testosterone match up, I can easily go to bed and watch Vikki and get an erection, fall asleep with one and wake up with one.”

He added: ‘To me she is a goddess, she is actually a forbidden fruit and for that reason I just want to eat it.

“It’s how she makes me feel. I’ve never experienced how she makes me feel. Our bodies are so connected and it’s so easy.”