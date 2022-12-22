Mother who lost two children in drink and drug crash expecting a girl on late daughter’s birthday

A mother who lost two children in a horror accident involving a van driver drunk on vodka and drugged by cocaine will give birth to a baby girl on her late daughter’s birthday.

Rhiannon Lucas, 26, held a gender reveal announcement to tell the family she is expecting a baby girl next year.

Mrs Lucas lost two young children, Gracie-Ann, four, and brother Jayden-Lee, three, when they were killed by the van as they stopped on the hard shoulder of the M4.

The youths, from Tredegar, near Merthyr Tydfil, returned from a birthday party around 1:45pm on February 5.

Rhiannon Lucas, 26, said she knew her expected baby girl was ‘a gift from the kids’

Ms Lucas’s two children, Gracie-Ann (left), four, and Jayden-Lee (right), three, were killed in a horror crash in February after a drunk and drug-induced driver crashed into their car and stopped on the hard shoulder of the M4

The family pulled up in the emergency lane before drunk and intoxicated driver Martin Newman, 41, swerved across three lanes and into their vehicle.

Newman drove his white Ford Transit van several hours after drinking vodka and 10 cans of cider, while doing cocaine until 5 a.m.

He even took a sip of wine behind the wheel after placing a bottle in his vehicle’s cup holder.

Heartbroken Mrs Lucas and partner Adam Saunders were in the car when the tragedy occurred near Tredegar Park in Newport, Gwent.

The children’s mother also had to be taken to hospital with broken ribs and a ruptured liver.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway between Junctions 28 and 29, prompting a massive emergency response and closing the route for approximately seven hours.

Rhiannon Lucas, 26 (right) and partner Adam Saunders (left) are expecting their first child together on April 10 next year

The youths, from Tredegar, were returning from a birthday party around 1:45pm on February 5 when the car they were traveling in collided with a van. Jayden (pictured left), died after a week in intensive care. Gracie-Ann (pictured right) died of cardiac arrest a day after the crash

The baby will be named Summer Gracie, a tribute to big sister Gracie-Ann, who would have been six years old on the baby’s due date

The couple have now announced they are expecting a baby girl on April 10, whom they want to name Summer Gracie in tribute to her big sister.

Mrs. Lucas’ due date falls on Gracie-Ann’s sixth birthday next year.

She said: ‘We didn’t do the reveal around the child grave because of the bad weather, so we held it in my front yard.

“My grandmother passed away last week, but before she passed she was excited about the news.

“The baby will never replace my beautiful brown-eyed angels who would love to have a little sister.

Martin Newman, 41, was drunk on vodka and drugged on cocaine when he hit the family’s car with an open bottle of wine in his van’s cup holder

“I cried and felt really bad when I found out about the pregnancy and what would my kids think if I had another one, but deep down I know it was a gift from them.”

Rhiannon from Tredegar, South Wales, says she is still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy as she faces her first Christmas without her children.

She said: ‘I’m still a nervous wreck to be honest, when I get into a car I always make sure I’m wearing my seatbelt.

“We’re not celebrating Christmas this year, because it’s not the same without my two brown-eyed angels.”

Call center worker Adam, 27, said, “It’s like fate. If the due date falls on Gracie’s birthday, it’s like the kids were texting us.

“I was stunned with my hands in my face. I was speechless.

“For my first child and Rhiannon’s third, due on Gracie’s birthday, well, it’s incredible. It’s a special child.’

The gender reveal comes after Newman was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court in April.

District Attorney Roger Griffiths said the painter and decorator had been drinking into the early hours at a Travelodge – even taking a sip of wine in his cup holder while driving.

He was staying at the hotel near Leicester for work when he went back to his room and drank ten cans of Strongbow and used cocaine until 5am.

Newman, the father of two, tried to go to work the next morning but was too “tired, exhausted and hungover.”

He decided to make the journey back to Bridgend, South Wales, with a bottle of wine in his cup holder.

Newman, of Croeserw, near Neath, pleaded guilty to causing the children’s deaths by dangerous driving. He also admitted to seriously injuring their mother through dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol and drug limit.

Both children suffered catastrophic brain injuries in the crash, while mother Rhiannon suffered rib fractures and a ruptured liver.

Gracie-Ann died at 4:45 am the next day, while brother Jayden-Lee died five days later at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.