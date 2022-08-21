Mother who had 21 IVF babies says ‘it’s hard to talk about things of joy’ as husband is in prison

A former stripper, who had 21 surrogate mothers with her millionaire husband before he was arrested on money laundering charges, has revealed she struggles to focus on joyful things while still hoping for his return from prison .

Kristina Ozturk, 25, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than $168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021 and spends more than $90,000 per year on 16 live-in nannies.

She had one child from a previous relationship when she met her husband, Turkish businessman Galip Ozturk, 57, owner of the bus company Metro Turizm, on vacation. The couple married and wanted to have 105 surrogate mothers together.

These plans were shelved after Galip was arrested in May on charges of money laundering and falsifying documents. He had already fled Turkey in 2018 after an appeals court upheld his life sentence in connection with a 1996 murder.

The mum of 22 revealed in a heartbreaking update on Instagram that she still hopes for Galip’s safe return, adding that it has been difficult to maintain their Instagram page since her husband’s arrest.

“Many of you have noticed that with the happenings in our family, it’s harder for me to keep up with the page,” she said in a post shared on her social media channel, where she has 228,000 followers.

“It’s hard to talk about some household chores or pleasures when all thoughts are far away and busy waiting for my husband to come home to us.

“I’m sure that day will come soon, but in the meantime I just want to say thank you so much for all your support and kind words,” she added.

Kristina opened up about her husband’s troubles with the law earlier this year, admitting in another post that she “couldn’t stand his absence.”

In late May, the Mtavari TV channel broadcast footage of special forces raiding Galip’s hotel on the Georgia coast after his arrest.

Galip’s arrest was confirmed by spokeswoman for the Georgian Ministry of Finance, NATO Natroshvili, in a statement.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram account on June 9, Kristina wrote: “The feeling of loneliness doesn’t let go, even with such a large number of close people around me.

‘I’m used to my husband always being home, always nearby. Since Galip has been working exclusively from home in recent years, we constantly spent time together during the day. In the evening, when the children were put to bed, we chatted incessantly.

The couple, who have been working from home since the pandemic, have spent all their time together, Kristina said

Mother of 22 says she can’t bear the silence she finds at home after Galip’s arrest (pictured with their children)

In another post shared in early June, Krisitina admitted that she is having trouble explaining the situation to the children she and Galip share.

‘When I went to Tbilisi or Istanbul, we would chat on the phone for hours, all night.

“Now it’s harder for me than ever, I can’t stand silence, I can’t stand his absence, I can’t just sleep and wake up, I can’t see his empty workplace… I can’t see his smile, I can’t hear his voice, can’t feel his embrace.’

Shortly after Galip’s arrest, Kristina admitted that she struggled to explain what had happened to her eldest daughter Vika.

The parent – who reportedly lives in a three-story mansion with her family – previously said she and Galip chose to use surrogate mothers because they wanted to have as many children as possible as quickly as possible.

Their first child Mustafa was born on March 10, 2020, while their most recent addition, and 21st child together Judy, is only three months old.

‘I can tell you one thing: my days are never dull. Every day is different, from scheduling staff rosters to shopping for my family,” Kristina said Fantastic in happier times.

Kristina, who spends £4,000 a week on supplies for the babies, including 20 large bags of diapers and 53 packets of baby food, shares updates on her hectic life on her Instagram account, where she has 224,000 followers.

Her shots capture the busy meals, the mother playing with the kids and the babies going for walks in a group of double strollers.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, she explained the family’s routine, revealing that the kids eat separately from their parents on weekdays because dad Galip is home late from work, Fabulous reported.

The couple’s nannies work an alternating schedule of four days off, two days off, and all live-in, with the youth’s bedrooms and their own kitchen.

When asked on her social media account if each nanny is “assigned to a particular child,” Kristina said, “No, there are no ties. During the day – of course, a specific responsibility is for a specific child. But during the week the nannies change.’

One fan wondered if the mother was able to “spend quality time” with each of her many children, to which she replied: “Often I have been asked how I have enough for each child, or if I have time alone with each of them.” spent.

‘Yes. We have a special bond with every child. I wish that every parent can spend all the time with their children, because that is the most important thing in life.’

Kristina and Ozturk’s babies are Mustafa, 19 months; Mariam, 18 months; Ayrin, 18 months; Alisa, 18 months; Hasan, 17 months; Judi, 17 months; Harper, 16 months; Teresa, 16 months; Huseyin, 16 months and Anna, 15 months.

As well as Isabella, 15 months; Ismail, 14 months; Mehmet, 14 months; Achmet, 14 months; Ali, 13 months; Kristina, 13 months; Sarah, one; Lokman, one; Galip, 11 months; Olivia, nine months and Judy, three months.

The mum-of-22 previously revealed that she and her husband have talked about having more than 100 children, saying: ‘I don’t know how many there will be in the end, but we certainly don’t plan on stopping at 10. ‘

Originally from Russia, Kristina was a single mother when she decided to take a break by going to the sea in Batumi.