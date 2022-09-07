Mother who dismissed a mark as a ‘scratch’ caused by a hairbrush reveals it was skin cancer

A mother who sealed off a spot on her head as a ‘small scratch’ caused by a hairbrush warns of the importance of sun protection after a skin cancer diagnosis.

Rachel Collett, 48, of Bideford, Devon, first noticed the mark in 2014 but initially dismissed it as a harmless scratch or beauty mark.

“Eventually, it gradually started to ripple around it and what I describe as a volcanic crater began to pop into my head,” she explained.

“But it got bigger and bigger and then the red piece in the middle disappeared and it was just pearl white. So I went to the doctors who referred me to a dermatologist.’

A biopsy revealed it was basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, so she had the lesion removed.

The mother of two, who works at a high school, had another lump near her eye removed in 2018 and this year a benign tumor was removed at the end of her nose.

Now she wants to raise awareness of the importance of sun protection, saying that she didn’t start wearing sunscreen with a low SPF until she was 20.

‘[The dermatologist] was 98 percent sure when I got there that it was basal cell carcinoma and asked me questions like “have I been in the tanning bed?” And I told her “no”.

‘She asked if I used sunscreen and I didn’t do that in my youth because I was born in 1974 when nothing was known about skin cancer.

“And because I had olive skin, my mother preferred coconut oil to me over sunscreen because she wasn’t aware of the effects of skin cancer.”

Rachel had surgery in 2015 at the age of 41 to remove her first lesion.

Doctors said they normally see basal cell carcinoma in older people and it’s “very rare” for someone her age to have it.

During the procedure, she mentioned a 2cm mark on the side of her face and was advised to check it.

Rachel said: ‘She described [the procedure] as they cut my forehead over, under and over, opening it like a window to remove the cancer and tissue around it to make sure they got rid of all the cancer.

“They then put it back together and my scar eventually became like an anchor.

‘It [the diagnosis] was a little disturbing because I had never heard of it and of course I had heard of skin cancer and melanoma and how that spreads.

“I was given a leaflet to read and told that it is very rare for it to spread to other organs, so I felt a bit relived about that.

“When she said I’m more than likely going to get more and I clearly have, I just thought, ‘How many more will I get in my life?’

“It’s the scar that everyone notices. At the school where I work, all the young people say “what’s that scar on your head for, miss?”

“It has affected my self-confidence. I see people staring at whom I feel uncomfortable.

What is basal cell carcinoma? Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world. Non-melanoma skin cancer refers to a group of cancers that develop slowly in the top layers of the skin. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), also known as a rodent ulcer, starts in the cells on the underside of the epidermis and is responsible for about 75 in 100 skin cancers. It usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch. There is sometimes some brown or black pigment in the plaster. The lump slowly enlarges and may become crusty, bleed or develop into a painless ulcer. Basal cell carcinoma usually does not spread to other parts of the body.

“I have to remind myself that this is a warning to other people and try to tell myself that this is the story of my life.”

Early this year, she noticed a spot on the tip of her nose that behaved similarly to one on her forehead, so Mohs surgery was removed in the least invasive way.

But after the tissue was sent to a lab, it was found to be rosacea — a common skin condition that causes flushing and visible blood vessels in your face.

She is now passionate about raising awareness of skin cancer and hitting factor 50 and checking her body regularly for lumps and bumps.

Rachel said, “Until I was 20, no one knew about skin cancer. When I was in my twenties, I pretty much went to the Greek islands and vacationed there twice a year.

“I put on a factor of 15 and thought that was enough to protect myself, but that hardly protects you.

“I constantly tell my kids, ‘Make sure you’re wearing sunscreen’. During heat waves I put on factor 50 and stay in the shade, when I go to the beach I don’t stay there long.

“My message would be to always put on sunscreen and protect yourself. It’s not putting it on once you’re outside, it’s putting it on before going out as it takes time for your skin to absorb it.

‘Slip, slop, slap’ is the slogan the Australians use and we should not forget to put on a T-shirt, put on sunscreen and put on a hat.”