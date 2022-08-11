Mother who didn’t leave house for years due to rare condition that changed appearance dies at 47

A mother of eight who spent years indoors because she was oblivious to her appearance has died at the age of 47.

The ‘glamorous’ Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed because of a rare disease that affected her entire body and changed her appearance.

The condition, known as Wegener’s Granulomatosis (GPA), affected Nicola’s ears, nose, sinuses, kidneys and lungs. The condition is a type of vasculitis that slows blood flow to your organs.

While her cause of death has not been confirmed, Nicola’s 27-year-old son Kieran spoke about how his mother’s ailing health affected her life.

Because of her GPA, Nicola, from Cirencester, was deaf in both ears and unable to speak as the condition affects her soft palate and causes her nose to collapse.

Nicola, a mother of eight, photographed her in 2006, did not want people to photograph her in her later years because of the change in her appearance

After the mother and grandmother passed away last month, Kieran, from Sutton Coldfield, paid tribute to the “great person” she was.

Kieran described her as an adoring woman and said that everyone was always welcome in her home.

He told BirminghamLive: ‘She was a very strong woman and even when she was in the worst pain imaginable, she never showed it.

“She didn’t want to subject anyone else to what she was going through.”

Nicola leaves behind her 10-year-old husband, Kevin, and eight children between the ages of eight and 27.

Nicola lived in Cirencester, The Cotswolds, with her husband of 10 years, Kevin

Kieran described his mother’s illness, saying it was “one of the most horrible things I can imagine anyone going through.”

What is Wegener’s granulomatosis? Wegener’s granulomatosis, also known as granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), is a type of vasculitis, a disease of the blood vessels. GPA slows blood flow to major organs. The affected tissues can develop areas of inflammation called granulomas, which can affect the functioning of these organs. Some people who are diagnosed with GPA early can be treated and make a full recovery. However, if detected late, the condition can be fatal. Symptoms of GPA include: Pus from your nose, stuffiness, sinusitis and nosebleeds

Coughing, sometimes with bloody mucus

Shortness of breath or wheezing

A fever

Fatigue

joint pain

Numbness in your limbs, fingers, or toes

weight loss

Blood in your urine

Skin ulcers, bruising, or rash

Eye redness, burning or pain and vision problems

Ear infections and hearing problems Source: Mayoclinic.org

He said the condition made life very difficult for his mother, who could be severely affected by a cold – meaning the Covid pandemic was a terrible time.

When Nicola was first diagnosed, doctors told her she might live with it for 10 years.

Unfortunately, Kieran said the condition “hit her very quickly” to the point where she couldn’t walk up and down the stairs.

When she became aware of her appearance, Nicola never left the house.

“None of us have pictures of my mom from the past five years because she wouldn’t allow it — not even with the grandkids on her birthday,” Kieran explained.

After seeing an episode of This Time Next Year hosted by Davina McCall that followed a woman with vasculitis who was given a prosthetic nose, Kieran said his mother was desperate for prosthetics.

While the family did their best to find a place where her nose could be repaired, they were out of luck because the clinics were all in the US.

Kieran also described the decline in his mother’s mental health as she became more and more isolated.

At one point, she was so lonely that she started accepting friend requests on Facebook from people she didn’t know, “so she had some friends to talk to.”

After his mother’s death, Kieran wants to raise awareness of GPA.

The family also has a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses, a memorial bench for Nicola and the charity Vasculitis UK.

On the fundraising page, which has reached more than half of its £5,000 goal from 121 people, Kieran explained a little more about his mother’s illness.

He wrote: ‘Even a mild cold can turn a snort into a hospital stay, it’s far from comfortable. She did this for over five years until she couldn’t anymore.’

After Nicola was diagnosed with GPA, Kieran said she declined quite quickly

He explained why the family had chosen to raise money and said the cost of the funeral was “incredibly expensive.”

He added: ‘Although there are many of us, the costs are simply not feasible for some and this woman deserves the best possible discharge.

“Unfortunately we can’t do it alone and that’s the hardest and saddest thing to admit.”

“The last thing we want is for her to leave this world in the opposite way to who she was as a person and in life.

‘She was a woman of glamor and style. A beautiful woman, a loving mother and the best friend that everyone deserves!

“She always puts others before herself, no matter what.”

Kieran wrote: “Most of the money will go to the charity that works to support this horrific disease, so that patients can live their lives more comfortably and for better research into the detection and prevention of the disease.”

He added: ‘If you can donate even the smallest amount, then our mother’s life meant something and the money raised can change/help someone else who is going through the same as she, knowing they won’t suffer like her.

‘RIP mama this one is for you xx’

Nicola’s son Kieran described his mother as a ‘glamorous’ woman who welcomed everyone into her home