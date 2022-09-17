Mother Tegan Wain’s breast milk travelled 4,200km across Australia to help her premature baby

<!–

An epic 4,200-mile rescue mission to deliver a severely preterm baby with his distraught mother’s breast milk has helped the child survive.

When Levi Atkinson was born in Darwin at just 24 weeks, he had to undergo emergency surgery and had to be flown to Brisbane for specialist care due to complications from the surgery.

Tiny Levi, who weighed just 740 grams at birth, had to undergo life-saving surgery on a perforated bowel.

When he was four days old, he contracted an infection that doctors said he might not recover from ABC reported.

Mother Tegan Wain took her son to the Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane but had to leave behind 150 bottles of breast milk that she had expressed in the refrigerator of their home in Darwin.

As his care progressed, doctors realized they had to give Levi the best chance he needed his mother’s early breast milk.

“He needs that milk to help his gut develop and to keep his gut healthy, help him grow and get the immune system benefits,” said Pita Birch, Mater’s director of neonatology.

Babies born before 28 weeks are much more likely to have health problems as they grow. Early breast milk helps their immune system.

At his most recent weigh-in, Ms. Wain said her ‘little warrior’ now weighed just under 2.6 kilograms, more than three times his birth weight (Pictured, Tegan Wain and Rodney Atkinson with their son Levi)

The stress of childbirth and its aftermath caused Mrs. Wain’s supply of fresh breast milk to run dry.

So the hospital launched an extraordinary 24-hour mission, packing the milk stored in its freezer at home in Darwin in a giant cooler box and flying it to Brisbane via Adelaide.

At his most recent weigh-in, Ms. Wain said her “little warrior” now weighed just under 2.6 kilograms, more than three times his birth weight.

In a powerful Facebook post, she wrote that sometimes it “feels like he can’t fight anymore.”

‘He’s been fighting for so long and’ [it seems] he just can’t take it anymore…it’s heartbreaking and breathtaking and will show you that life is a struggle and won’t be handed over to you.’

Mrs. Wain said she was cutting hair “more calmly” and planned to take him home to Darwin.

She also talked about the dizzying experience of the birth and her fear that he might not survive.

“A nurse walks up to you and says they’re looking after your baby. This will be your first kick to the guts, someone else to take care of your baby,” she wrote in a powerful Facebook post.

“They’ll tell you what’s going on, what all the tubes, needles, monitors, lines and beeps are, but record none of it and you’ll be forever asking what things are for.”

Ms Wain also talked about the stress of not being able to have skin-to-skin contact with her newborn after being told how important it was.

“But there are literally walls between you two and you can’t help but think the worst has happened or has happened to him,” she said.

“You see your kid fighting for every breath, defying the odds or in our case sticking two middle fingers to the stats.

“We already feel like he can say ‘look at this mommy and daddy’.”