Mother sparks outrage after she considers letting her son move home ‘to get a proper night’s sleep’

A mother sparked outrage after revealing that her 27-year-old son has asked to move home during the week to “get a good night’s sleep” away from his newborn.

The anonymous woman, from the UK, went to the parenting forum mumsnet to gather opinions about her dilemma, revealing that she’s not “in love” with the idea, but she doesn’t want to be unkind either.

Her post angered many, some people said they felt sorry for his “poor girlfriend” and called him “unsupportive” for leaving her with the toddler.

The woman explained the situation and wrote: “[My son, 27] and his girlfriend recently had a baby. As you would expect, they are awakened at night.

‘[My son] has asked if he can move back on Monday so he can get a good night’s sleep so he can focus on his job and do his job well.

‘[My husband] thinks the idea is outrageous and that he should ‘just get on with it’, I’m a bit confused as to why he even asks.

‘Other new parents don’t do that, do they? Sleep deprivation is hard, but I’m not overly enamored with this idea. But I don’t want to be unkind either – how would you react?’

Many felt that her son should be responsible and that she should “tell him to grow up.”

One wrote: ‘Your husband is right. How would you have felt if he left you 5 days a week when your son was a baby?! Talk to your son and tell him to grow up.

Another said: ‘You say no for the sake of his girlfriend. You could also sit down and explain to him that this is what everyone goes through with children.’

While another explained: ‘I would reply that if he abandons his partner with a newborn, it will probably end his relationship. So no.’

Another person agreed: “Wow. What if he thinks about his wife’s need to sleep too and takes the time to do his part of the nightly care?’

Others didn’t mince their words, with one saying, “I think I’d give him a really sharp talk about parenting and not think it was acceptable to leave it all to his girlfriend.” Stupid, selfish boy.’

Another added: ‘Frankly, I’d tell him to grow up. This is his life now and as he starts whining about how hard it is for you, he occasionally acts ridiculous. I really feel sorry for his girlfriend, she chose really badly.’

The original poster went on to explain that when he gets back from work, he’ll do ‘everything’ for the baby

While a third added: ‘If you do I can imagine your DIL would be quite upset – if you value a relationship with her/your grandchild I’d tell him to hang his hook and grow up become!

“Don’t even bother him. He shouldn’t leave his partner alone with a new baby to sleep with his parents, that’s embarrassing.

‘Old enough to have a family, but do you want to sleep at your house? Complete idiot. You can support him by telling him to stay home with his partner and baby.’

The original poster went on to explain: ‘Yes, I agree – he should share the workload, but his argument is that when he gets back from work, he’ll do ‘everything’ for the baby food, bathing, cleaning all the bottles. , doing laundry, cooking, etc.

“It’s hard because he’s really having a hard time and seems to be doing more than his fair share if he can.”

The original poster said the girlfriend “don’t mind” the idea according to her son and his job means it’s “critical” that he remains “alert”

She added: ‘His girlfriend said she doesn’t mind (according to him)’

One person wrote: ‘But that’s part of parenting? He has to take over parenting when he gets home because his girlfriend is nursing all day, plus all night (she seems to be doing 100% of the night feedings).

“If your son can’t take the baby when he gets home from work, when should his girlfriend get some rest?”

While another replied, ‘Oh, get over yourself – he’s a father. He is only doing his part by looking after HIS OWN CHILD when he gets home from work. His partner has been taking care of the baby all day, damn it, he should be doing things in the evenings.”

While a third person said, ‘I wouldn’t facilitate this for my son. If he ‘does everything’ when he gets home, he arranges it with his partner. He can’t run to Mama.’