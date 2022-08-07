Mother sparks debate after asking if her son, 18, should pay her rent

A mother has sparked a heated discussion online after asking whether she should make her 18-year-old son pay rent now that he works.

The anonymous woman, believed to be from the UK, went to the parenting forum mumsnet to gather opinions about her dilemma, revealing that she would like to continue to support the teen, but it is a ‘struggle’.

Her post sparked differing opinions, from people saying they would never ask one of their kids rent to live at home to others charging their adult children for everything — even when they’re unemployed.

In her post, the woman wrote: ‘My 18-year-old son graduated this year and now works at a local hotel. It was a part time job but is now supposed to be full time as he is not going to higher education – so this is it, he is now working and is an adult.

‘At home I, my husband and a 16-year-old in secondary education and we notice that the money is very tight at the moment. When will we stop paying for our son? I don’t mean food and household stuff, I mean haircuts, clothes, recipes etc? He works and wants to be treated like an adult, I think he should pay for everything that is in front of him.

An anonymous mother has revealed she is considering asking her 18-year-old son to pay rent now that he has a job – but isn't sure it's reasonable to do so

The anonymous poster asked other forum users for their opinion on whether adult children should pay rent to live at home

“We used to pay for his gym and rugby memberships for covid, but if he decides to join again now he will have to pay for it himself. We also had to cancel Disney+ and Netflix etc due to the cost so if he wants to sign up again that’s up to him.

‘He pays for all his own social stuff and transport to work. We will continue to pay for his phone for the next year until the contract expires. He also has access to our car, for which we pay of course.’

She continued: “I told him he has to contribute somehow because the child support will stop this month. We wouldn’t expect him to pay much in the form of pension (suggestions?) but we’re not rolling in any money.

“We had a rare family vacation this year and also had some big family events and weddings that were postponed due to Covid, so it’s been a tough year financially. The family commitments include long weekends away, suit hire/purchase, dining out, hen and stag parties etc. and we paid for everything; all we asked was for our son to buy his own beer.’

The woman concluded her post by asking whether she was considered unreasonable by ‘asking a contribution to the board now that he is working and leaving education?’

She wrote: ‘How much would people advise us to ask? When should we stop paying for all the things that are only for him, like clothes etc? Of course we will still feed him! I would love to continue to support him, but it is a struggle. Thank you for taking the time to read.’

Many Mumsnetters believed that the son could pay his own expenses, and depending on his income, it would then be reasonable to charge him a small rent.

Many believed that the young man should be responsible for his own expenses, such as clothing and socializing, and some added that he could afford a small rent.

One wrote: ‘I could provide food for free, but charge him a monthly fee for food, etc.

“Everything else is up to him — clothes, haircuts, tattoos (you’d be surprised how much brain-dead teens pay for them).”

Another added: ‘He should pay for all his personal items including toiletries, clothes, haircuts, sports, telephone etc. I would also ask for a small contribution as board.’

And a third agreed, writing: ‘As others have said, he has to pay for his clubs, haircuts, clothes, etc. and pay you some rent. You can transfer the phone bill to him later if you like.’

Some posters were stricter: Not only do teens have to pay rent, but parents who don’t ask risk letting their kids fail

Others took a much tougher line, with one saying, ‘As soon as I started working, I paid everything ‘non-home related’ for myself – and paid my parents a super nominal amount like ‘rent’ per month that was for bills. etc. That said I was away from college for a year at age 18 so unbeknownst to me they put that aside to give me back as soon as I really started studying.

“But if your son is well done with FT education and working, why fund his lifestyle choices? I wouldn’t pay for anything and I would ask him for rent/shelter……’

Another added: ‘He chose to work rather than continue his education. That should mean he’s going to take care of himself financially. That should also include rent and groceries. You’re not doing him any favors by making him feel like his pay goes beyond what it really is.’

And a third went on to say that her kids pay her for everything, including food, even when they don’t work. She wrote: ‘My grown son has to pay his wages whether he works or not. He pays for his food and drink and a third of electricity or gas, no council tax, because it stays the same whether he’s home or not.’

Some posters had a softer approach, with one saying they would never ask a child for rent to love at home

However, others noted that they wouldn’t want to charge rent to their own children, with some pointing out that the teen won’t even earn full minimum wage, and that would factor into their decision.

One said they would ‘never’ charge their children to live at home, writing: ‘I would never charge a DC board and lodge to live in their own family home. Mainly because he gets minimum wage… Say he pays for everything himself in terms of social activities, phone, clubs, etc. and you pay the bills you would if he lived there or not.’

Meanwhile, another said, “I wouldn’t ask for food or rent unless he’s on a pretty good wage (I assume he’s under 21 on minimum wage, so not much).”

And a third revealed that their parents never charged her for rent, writing, ‘My parents were very comfortable off… my first job was a graduation project!

‘I lived at home for a short time (no rent or anything) and then moved when I had enough savings.

So by many of the standards in this thread, I shouldn’t be able to sip my own bum as an adult, let alone stand on my own two feet.

“Instead, I’m a well-paid professional single mother with absolutely no support network (parents died but not before most of the estate has been spent on care home and rehabilitation benefits).”