Mother and her son, ten, are found dead in their Leeds home by police in feared murder-suicide

A woman and her 10-year-old son have been found dead at their home in Leeds.

Police were called to a house on Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck at 9pm yesterday by concerned neighbors.

Officers found a 30-year-old woman and the boy dead in a flat. Formal identification has yet to take place.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing their investigation and a scene remains in place on Cross Ingram Road.

A WYP spokesperson said: ‘Last night around 9pm officers visited an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck, Leeds, after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of the occupants.

“A woman and a child were found dead in the flat. Although formal identification has not yet been finalized, it is believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.

“While the investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. A scene stays in place at the address.’